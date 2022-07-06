The reality of the parents’ WhatsApp group: 'It doesn’t take much for a lynch mob to whip up'

From boasts about homemade costumes to gunning for teachers, the class messaging group can be a huge source of stress for some parents

It was the Halloween thread that finally did it for — let’s call her Helen (ALL names have been changed in this piece) — “the back and forth about homemade costumes: ‘does anyone have a cloak they can lend for a Polonius costume?’ ‘I’ve made a doublet out of old culottes’, followed by crying-laughing emojis.