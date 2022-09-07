There’s no ‘right’ reaction, no matter the age – How to talk to your children about tragedy

The shocking incident in Tallaght where three siblings were stabbed to death is hard for us as adults to fathom, and even harder for our children

The news of the stabbing of an 18-year-old young woman and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, in their home in Tallaght, is tragic and horrifying. We hear of killings on a far too regular basis, and yet the killing of children will always stand out. If you are a parent, it is highly likely that you will have had an immediate, personal, gut-response to the news.