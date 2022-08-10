Tips for parents as your child prepares for exam results day

Brian Doran, principal and chief executive of Southern Regional College, on alternative pathways students can take once they receive their grades

After all the months of working, planning, and preparing, results day can be daunting for everyone involved — including parents.

As a principal of a further education college in Northern Ireland, and a parent, I know results day is a momentous occasion for students; but as a parent, it can be worrying and relieving all at once.

With A-level, BTEC and GCSE result days on the horizon, I have put together 10 top tips for any parent whose child is waiting on their grades.

1. Have conversations ahead of results day

Talk to your child about their future plans and be positive about the milestone they have reached. Give your child the opportunity to voice their hopes and worries about the future, while being there to offer advice and guidance.

2. Be aware of all options

Quite often, young people will have a very firm idea of the path they need to follow after school and will see anything else as a failure. Don’t be afraid to talk to them about all the options that will help them get to the next stage in their education. Conversations likes this allow you to work together to come up with a plan, so your child sees results day as something to be welcomed rather than feared.

3. Find out more about alternative pathways

If your child does not get the A-level grades that they wanted, they don’t have to move away, as there are plenty of higher education options right here. Northern Ireland’s six further education colleges offer a range of degree qualifications and higher national diplomas that are in high demand from local employers or alternatively allows them to progress to university.

4. Get ready for clearing

If your child didn’t get a place on their chosen course, they can still use the UCAS clearing system to seek an alternative. In addition, all of Northern Ireland’s further education colleges operate their own direct application system, have a full list of available courses on their websites and will host their own information events throughout August.

5. Consider a vocational pathway to success

If your child isn’t sure that a university experience is right for them, consider a vocational pathway to obtain higher-level skills and qualifications. Higher-level vocational qualifications focus on the knowledge and skills that people need for a particular job and the pandemic has shown how reliant our economy is on vocational roles in health and social care, computing, IT and manufacturing.

6. Be mindful of higher-level apprenticeships

Consider talking to your child about doing a higher-level apprenticeship to earn as they learn, by receiving a recognised professional qualification and valuable work experience at the same time. Further education colleges offer higher-level apprenticeships in a wide range of priority areas like civil engineering, industrial science and accountancy.

7. Talk to a career adviser

During the results period, advisers in further education college careers teams can give you and your child advice, helping to match their ambitions with a course and career.

8. Celebrate the result

Results day is a rite of passage for young people. Regardless of the result, this is the start of a new chapter in their life that should be celebrated.

9. Be the voice of calm

Results day can be a very worrying and anxious time for your child. Instead of rushing into a decision surrounding their future, be the voice of calm and weigh up all options before making any decision.

10. Keep things in perspective

There can be pressure on young people to see this day as either a success or a failure. Remind your child that this isn’t the case and, while their results may directly relate to what they do next, it does not decide what they can achieve in the future.

