To share or not to share: Exploring the debate on posting your children’s pictures online

Davina Gordon

“I will continue to share pictures, but obviously always with caution.”

Davina and Sonny

Davina Gordon is a digital marketing consultant and founder of Naissance Marketing. She is mum to Sonny (4) and lives in Bangor.

Whilst Davina shares photos of her son on social media, she is cautious about the type of content she posts.

“Obviously my business is social media, so it’s what I do day in day out,” Davina says.

“Whenever I had Sonny, I documented that first year of motherhood on @mumofsonny, my Instagram account. I never really thought if this is something I should be doing or not doing, it just felt quite natural for me to show pictures, but I am aware that I don’t overshare, or share pictures that would be revealing too much of my son’s body — something that would make him vulnerable, I’d always make sure he was properly clothed.”

Having worked in journalism for 15 years, it felt natural for the new mother to document her experience.

“It was quite cathartic as well because I’m a writer, sharing what it was like to become a mum for the first time, and sharing pictures of my son, it just felt natural,” Davina says.

“It didn’t feel weird to me, it was just something that I did. I was trying to be protective in that I wouldn’t put up anything that I wouldn’t be happy being online. If you put something online, it’s there forever. I am happy to share, and I do share his life and I’m happy with that.”

Davina says it’s important not to overshare. “If you child was really ill for example, if God forbid the child was in hospital, or something like that, I wouldn’t agree with that,” she explains.

“What I share of Sonny, I believe to be quite wholesome. I think it’s OK.

“I think you need to be careful of not sharing what school your child’s at — if it’s preschool or primary, so you’re not putting out there, ‘there is where my child goes to school, this is where my child lives’. You have to be savvy enough not to do that.

“You have to be very careful with that. I mean I don’t have a massive following. I’m not a celebrity. I’ve shared my motherhood story and pictures of Sonny.

“If you look at my Instagram you can see it right back from when he was about three months old, but that for me, it was good for my mental health as well becoming a mum, talking about it. That was one of the reasons why I shared on social media.”

Whilst blogging had many advantages for Davina and she enjoyed it, she admits that after a while she started to feel like she was putting herself under pressure to post content and so she took a break from social media at that time.

Later she went on to set up her boutique agency Naissance Marketing.

“My relationship with social media is better now because I’m paid for what I do, but whenever I wasn’t being paid you kind of felt this pressure to keep up with the Joneses and to post beautiful pictures. You know mum life is so far from perfect, but you are keeping up this facade and it’s exhausting.”

Davina concludes: “I will continue to share pictures, but obviously always with caution. As a mother my primary concern is to protect my son, but I certainly don’t have an issue with posting pictures and you will see, I do share lots of pictures of Sonny. I enjoy it and I don’t see a problem.

“I don’t overshare. I certainly don’t post as much as I used to, I used to post a lot and then I took a step back. I post now and again, pictures of my son, but I think it’s OK.”

Nick Heath

“You don’t have your kids’ permission to share their photos.”

Nick and Becca Heath

Father-of-two Nick Heath deleted his Facebook account 10 years ago due to privacy concerns. He and his wife Becca have a private Instagram account where they share photos of their children, Rosa (8) and Wilf (6), only amongst people they know and trust.

“We would never share them publicly anymore,” says Nick, who works for charity Community Finance Ireland in a front of house admin role.

“I would have concerns about sharing my kids on social media. Anything posted publicly on the internet is basically like throwing it out into the public domain. None of us would admit to having read the T&Cs of any social media provider, and if we did, I think we’d be quite frightened.

“The internet is such an ungovernable place, that you could see your kids’ faces pop up anywhere without your consent, which would feel unsettling — a violation.”

Whilst Nick doesn’t judge anyone for posting photos of children on their social media accounts, he feels that people may not be aware of the potential repercussions.

“I think a lot of people don’t perhaps have an understanding of how accessible your kids’ pictures can be, and how they could be used for something sinister very easily,” he says.

“Post a picture, someone uses it, gets the meta data from in behind it, finds out where you live… it’s all very real.”

An impromptu decision in relation to an affiliate opportunity in 2021 caused Nick to stop and think about his posting practices.

“I have made spur-of-the moment decisions regarding being brand ambassadors for like-minded clothing brands and the like, only to then stop and think how it would feel to see one of my kids up on a billboard, on an advertising banner on an unrelated website, and changed my mind,” he says.

“We actually attended a public event once, and they were taking photos on the day and then these were posted later in the day on Facebook, and they featured our children. The immediate gut feeling was horrible, and it illustrates just how easy it is for people to do this, on a public page, without thinking.”

Nick adds: “I think it’s easy to get sucked into photo sharing — perhaps I’m overthinking it I don’t know; there’s millions of photos out there so they can’t all be used simply without permission, or for that matter for something sinister. But I think people really aren’t mindful enough.”

“Quite apart from anything else, if you are sharing pictures of your kids publicly, you are doing it without their permission. And one day they will be adults, the internet archive will still be there, and what will they feel then?”

Emma McPhillips

“I don’t refer to my children’s names, just for that wee bit of identity shielding.”

Emma McPhillips with her husband Finbarr and two daughters

Tyrone mother-of-three and blogger Emma McPhillips shares pictures of her two younger children, aged five and nine, on her public blog but doesn’t post photos of her eldest daughter at the teen’s request. Her blog @enjoyeverything_emma has a following of 13.5k on Instagram alone.

“I started off my Instagram page just for the love of photography and then turned into a family blog organically, just because a lot of people who follow me are mummies predominantly,” she says.

“My page is ultimately a snippet of a lot of different areas of my life. I know a lot of women who follow me like a bit of everything too — interiors, home life, cooking, fitness and family. My family life is not perfect, very far from perfect actually and so is my home, so I try to keep that attitude that it is real life.

“Probably in the last few years, my daughter didn’t really want to be in the photographs because she knew it was a public blog. She had started to say: ‘Mummy, I don’t want to be in the photographs, can I take them?’ I said, ‘not a problem’.”

Emma says her teenager enjoys helping her mum to create content for her blog and prefers to be behind the camera now instead of in front of it.

“So that’s something that we’ve changed for her and I respect her privacy on that,” Emma adds.

Emma, who is an occupational therapist with the NHS, says the decision to post photos of your children online is very much a personal choice.

“I do appreciate that my children are in the public view,” Emma says. “I do give permission for their school, their dancing club and their youth club as well to share their photograph. I like to think that I can control what I choose to share on my blog; I don’t share which school they go to, I hide their uniforms and their badges in my content.

“I don’t refer to their names, just for that wee bit of identity shielding. And different things that I’ve shared with other parents that’s been very relatable, is when the children have had chicken pox, have had Covid, and one of my children has some sensory challenges; so, I’ve shared those things but not mentioned which child in particular, so just keeping a wee bit of anonymity.

“I’m very aware it’s a public blog, so even though I choose to show their faces, I try to limit it to a point and give them some privacy and some security as best as I can. That’s just my personal choice. I know that there’s plenty other that don’t.

“I don’t share swimwear photographs. I don’t share bath photographs. I didn’t do potty training online. I didn’t share more private pictures and details; I chose not to.”

Emma says she has seen photos of young children potty training on social media, and it didn’t sit well with her.

“I don’t want my girls to come back to me and say, ‘Why did you show me on a potty to the world?’ Even though it would be done discreetly, I have to think about what they would and wouldn’t want me to do.”

Emma really enjoys blogging, she has met lots of people through it, and has the opportunity to go on family trips. She points out that some celebrities such as Stacey Solomon, “are always showing their children”, whereas others including Peter Andre and Holly Willoughby chose not to, adding: “If I was a celebrity and in risk of kidnapping my children for a lot of money, then yeah, I can totally see why people are doing that.”