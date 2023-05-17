Top tips for encouraging your children’s green fingers to bloom

With the school summer holidays coming up, Hillmount’s Alan Mercer shares his advice for encouraging your little ones to get busy in the garden

My great grandfather established the garden centre in 1940 so gardening is in my blood. As a child I would go to work with my dad on a Sunday morning and sow seeds. We would then water them gently, cover them and I would always look forward to coming back and seeing them grow. It was just us hanging out together. I thought everyone got to learn these skills from their parents.

Gardening and nature have so many mental and physical health benefits and there is something very therapeutic about being outside appreciating the sights and sounds around us. It’s something the whole family can get involved in and from spring to autumn especially, we tend to make the most of the time outdoors as a family, creating midweek snacks for the kids on the BBQ and letting them safely join in the preparation and cooking, while watering plants, weeding and deadheading flowers.

All the kids love the garden. We see wild rabbits and their bunnies, garden birds and foxes visiting our garden. The kids also have a secret passageway up through the shrub bed where they have made a den.

We love to unwind from a busy day with the kids exploring plants and insects and learning about gardening in a fun way. And this is the best advice I can give any parent who is trying to encourage their child to get into gardening, it has to be fun. I always involve the kids in planting up our pots for each season. We planted tulip bulbs in the autumn and they just loved seeing them bloom in spring.

My proudest gardening moment was most definitely when I witnessed our eldest son Olly, who is now six, planting his first seeds and then seeing the joy in his eyes as he excitedly watched them on their growth journey.

At this time of year there are so many options for involving kids in gardening. From planting wildflowers and growing salad from seed, to creating daisy chains and making bird feeders.

Birdfeeders can be as easy or as complicated as you want them to be. You could use an old plastic bottle, yoghurt pot or buy a readymade bird feeder in your local garden centre. There’s hours of education and fun to be had watching the birds coming to feed and trying to name them.

Lettuce is an easy vegetable to grow and you don’t need a garden for growing it. It can be easily grown indoors and, if it’s raining or if you don’t have any outside space, you can sow around 20 lettuce seeds per pot and place on the kitchen window ledge. Kids just love monitoring the growth when they’ve been involved in the planting and they love being able to eat the veg they’ve grown. This year we are going to grow pumpkins, sweetcorn, tomatoes and beans.

You could involve your kids in growing tomatoes, strawberries and even edible flowers like nasturtium. We grow strawberries in a raised bed out the back. In the summer the kids go strawberry picking every two or three days.

If space is at a premium you could help your kids to create a simple mini garden from putting soil in a container and planting seeds. They could make plant markers from lollipop sticks or pegs and label what they’ve planted.

Nature garlands are also fun to make from fallen leaves, berries, feathers and twigs added to a piece of string. And kids love bugs so you could place a box with the lid open in a corner of your garden and encourage insects, bees and ladybirds to visit it.

The big thing I would emphasise to other parents is to try to plant crops that your kids love. We have so much choice now. And how amazing is it to show a child where food comes from.

If you’re looking for more inspiration, you can read my weekly gardening column in Sunday Life. Happy gardening.

Alan Mercer (38) is dad to Olly, Jack, Ava and Reya, and he is managing director of Hillmount, a fourth generation family-owned garden lifestyle business with stores in Ards, Bangor, Belfast and Cheshire. See hillmount.co.uk