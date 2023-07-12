Top tips on how to challenge kids to play their way through the summer holidays

Children can be encouraged to explore outside and observe nature (Credit: iStock/PA)

Children across Northern Ireland are already well into their second week of the summer holidays — and doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun?

But running out of ideas to keep the kids entertained is a problem facing many families who might not be able to head off on a sunshine break.

And while the first week of the summer break provided some decent weather to get the kids out and about, it’s all turned a little dark, grey and wet.

PlayBoard NI have come to the rescue thanks to their Summer of Play challenge, with 20 ideas to tick off the list to keep the family occupied and chase away the boredom - not every child is thrilled at the day out shopping for groceries.

The charity, which puts play and wellbeing firmly on the agenda for children across the country, stressed that play is fundamental to a healthy, happy childhood.

It’s committed to developing quality play opportunities that improve children and young people’s lives by delivering inspiring projects that make a real difference across Northern Ireland providing a lasting impact. And this year it has come up with a tick list of 20 activities to get young ones active through the summer.

Children can keep busy by creating a cosy den in the garden or in their room (Credit: thinkstockphotos)

“As we embrace the long days of summer, PlayBoard has collated a bunch of play ideas and activities for a Summer of Play Challenge,” said Maria McBride, Senior Marketing Officer with Playboard NI.

“Play is important for children and young people throughout the year, but during the summer months when the days are longer and the sun is (hopefully) shining, there are more opportunities than ever for children and young people to get out and play.

“Allowing children to have the time, space and permission to play is essential for their physical health, development and well-being.

“There are many everyday adventures that can be enjoyed at home and in our communities which are low-cost and will encourage children to get outside, be active, let off steam, and have fun with their friends” she added.

“And remember, it’s ok for children to be ‘bored’. Unstructured time allows children to get creative and use their imaginations — play is most beneficial when it is led by the child themselves, without adult direction.”

Summer of Play Challenge 2023

1. Play hopscotch (or even ask your parents for ideas on what they played as children and try those games)

2. Play in the rain (get the raincoats on and splash)

3. Try roller-skating

4. Make a cosy den in your garden

5. Learn to bake (try old recipes from grandparents?)

6. Organise a sports tournament, street vs street

7. Make perfume (using flowers from the garden)

8. Learn a new skill — cartwheels, knitting, juggling (practice makes perfect)

9. Have an old fashioned egg and spoon race

10. Go wildlife spotting — can be in a forest park, you own back garden. Nature is everywhere. Keep a list of the creatures you come across

11. Make a new friend

12. Create a fairy house — use whatever materials you can find

13. Grow herbs — watch day by day as they develop and maybe even get to use some in the kitchen when they’re ready

14. Make wind chimes and hang outside. Anything can make a noise when the breeze catches

15. Build a playful city using recycling materials, cardboard, old plastic bottles. Get out the glue and paint.

16. Be an astronomer for a night — search for planets and constellations from your garden. Maybe from the den you’ve already created?

17. Plan a new board game, come up with a name, make the board from cardboard, write your own rules of play

18. Create a new song and dance routine, even post it to social media for your family and friends

19. Visit your local library — there’s a wealth of knowledge, fun and stories to be found

20. Search for shapes in the clouds. An easy way to chill out and relax. Draw the shapes you find.