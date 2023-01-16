Transgender group welcomes decision by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to speak publicly about her trans sibling

An advocacy group for transgender people has welcomed the decision by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to speak publicly about how one of her siblings has transitioned.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times newspaper at the weekend, the Dublin Central TD revealed that her elder sibling who was born male, transitioned in 2021.

“Everybody gets one life, it’s not a dress rehearsal, so it’s important that people are true to themselves. And of course, when it’s a family member, it’s all the more important because it’s so close to your life,” she said.

She also said she is now on a ‘learning curve’ regarding transgender issues.

Asked if she would follow the lead of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and legislate to allow children as young as 16 to “self-declare their gender”, Ms McDonald said: “We haven’t taken that step. And I’m conscious that I, like lots of people…we’re on a learning curve on these issues.”

Tina Kolos Orban, CEO of the Transgender Equality Network Ireland (Teni) and who uses the pronouns they/them, said Ms McDonald’s comments carry much weight and welcomed her speaking out.

“There’s always an impact,” they said of a high-profile person speaking about transgender issues.

“Trans people will read these stories,” they added.

Ms McDonald’s comments will also have an impact on the wider population.

“Talking about it publicly sends a message – when a politician talks about their private lives it sends a strong message.”

The fact that Ms McDonald has a family member who is transgender is also reassuring for other families who are going through the same experience, Orban said.

“I think it’s the same for everyone. I found it quite natural for families to support each other,” they said.

“Family members around the country are coming out (about transgender family members). Hopefully we’ll see more family members coming out to support them.”