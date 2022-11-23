Ukrainian girl writes book on experiencing war: ‘I hope that the world will hear our children’s voices’

Young refugee Yeva Skalietska, author of You Don’t Know What War Is, talks about her journey from war-torn Ukraine to Ireland

For Dublin-based refugee Yeva Skalietska, life in Ukraine was a carefree one before war erupted on the morning of February 24. The 12-year-old was excelling at school and enjoying going on various trips and holidays with her grandmother, Irina, with whom she lived in Kharkiv.

“I had a lot of friends there,” Yeva says. “I played the piano, I was painting, and I had a lot of hobbies there.

“We travelled to Russia, where my great-grandmother and my father lives. We travelled around Ukraine and to Egypt.”

Yeva recalls a sense of shock and disbelief when she first heard the sounds of shelling near her home and realised that Russian forces had invaded her country.

“When the war started everything was destroyed and we were in a rush to leave,” she recalls. “All my plans and all my dreams were just crushed, erased. There was only one goal: to survive and to escape to a safer place.

“Our apartment was destroyed and the city — everything was damaged. Before, we didn’t believe that war would break out. We heard rumours and a lot of news about the war with Ukraine, but we didn’t believe that, because we have a lot of friends in Russia, we have a lot of relatives there, so there’s no sense to war.

“On February 24, we heard the first explosions and then we realised that war had broken out.

“My grandmother said that Putin really had started war with Ukraine, and I realised he had, but I couldn’t believe it. I knew that she was telling the truth, but nobody was prepared for war. In my school, nobody taught us what to do if war broke out, but we knew that we needed to leave our apartments.”

Terrified, Yeva and Irina sought refuge in the basement of their apartment block, with up to 50 others. Yeva recalls a moment when it was safe to leave the discomfort of the basement and briefly stand outside.

“In the shelter there was a lot of dust. After five hours I went outside for a little bit, to breathe fresh air, and, for me, the peaceful sky was amazing,” she says.

Yeva Skalietska with her book

Living in fear, the schoolgirl began to keep a diary as a way to try to make sense of her experience and to express her feelings without worrying anyone else.

“I started writing the diary when the war started, because there was tension inside of me and it was hard to discuss with anybody everything that was happening,” Yeva says.

“For me, it was easier to write a diary and describe everything that was happening. And I wanted the option, in 10 or 20 years, [of being able to] read it again and live through it emotionally.”

Day by day, the situation worsened and Irina decided she and Yeva would go and stay with a friend who lived in a safer part of the city, and hopefully leave Kharkiv from there. Yeva recalls a sense of panic and chaos as people tried to flee the city.

“The worst news that we got was that our apartment was bombed completely,” she says.

“One evening a huge drone was dropping bombs. We realised that we needed to leave to go to safer place. The best way to go to western Ukraine was straight from Kharkiv, but it felt impossible because there were bombings in the city and it was so crowded in the train station.

“We were so upset, because nobody could help us, but we believe in God and a miracle happened: we got a number for Red Cross volunteers. We contacted them so fast.”

The Red Cross came to their aid and volunteers drove them to Dnipro, where they boarded a crowded train to Uzhhorod in western Ukraine. Following a chance meeting with Channel 4, the pair were subsequently brought to Dublin by Irish host Catherine Flanagan, who saw them on the news report.

“We were placed in a school, where we met a journalist from Channel 4,” Yeva says. “My grandmother, she introduced me and said that I’m writing a diary and they seemed interested in that. They said a lot of people will want to publish it and we said, ‘OK, it would be great if this diary could be published.’

“We made our first report to Channel 4 and a lot of people in Ireland and the UK saw this. We asked for help and a miracle happened: we moved to Ireland. Catherine Flanagan’s family decided we would settle down in their house. We then moved to another house. It’s in a small neighbourhood near my school, where I’m studying now.”

Much to Yeva’s delight, a number of leading publishers were interested in her journal and a seven-way bidding war ensued, eventually won by Bloomsbury. The diary, entitled You Don’t Know What War Is, was released in the UK on October 25 and is set to be translated into 14 languages and sold in 19 countries.

War Horse author Michael Morpurgo wrote the foreword for the book and the audio version is narrated by Keira Knightley.

Yeva felt incredibly emotional when she first read the foreword, which she describes as “so powerful”. She says it’s a huge honour to have Keira Knightley narrating the book and she hopes to meet the actress one day.

The published author dreams of peace being restored in her home country, but for now is enjoying life in Ireland, where she has visited Phoenix Park and Dublin Zoo and has even braved the cold to swim in the Irish Sea. She finds Irish people to be “kind and helpful”.

Yeva has high hopes for her book: “I hope that people will understand, even a little bit, what the war in Ukraine is like.

“I hope that the world will hear our children’s voices and understand what we lived through. I hope that the war will end as well. I miss my friends and I miss my classmates, but I know there is so much danger and that everything has been destroyed; my favourite places have been destroyed. I hope that when the war finishes that everything will be rebuilt and there will be a safe life there, like before, and I hope to see my friends again.”

You Don’t Know What War Is by Yeva Skalietska (£9.99, Bloomsbury) is out now.