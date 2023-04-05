‘We could see the therapeutic benefits of clay workshops’

Tanya Trimble from Clayful Minds talks about explaining brain health to children

Tanya (48) enjoyed a long career in coaching and training in the finance industry in England, before moving back to Northern Ireland in 2011. Six months later, following a bank restructure, she was made redundant and the opportunity arose to try something different.

“It was then that I came across the opportunity to teach clay modelling,” she says.

“I’d always loved crafting, particularly as a child, and immediately when I saw the air-drying clay and how it could be used in modelling workshops, I was hooked. What I loved was that it was suitable for all ages, it wasn’t just for children or adults.

“Over the next 10 years, I gained experience delivering workshops to everybody from pre-schoolers, primary schools and youth groups to special education groups, as well as hosting birthday parties and attending corporate events.”

Recently Tanya and her friend and now colleague, Rebekah Leeson, collaborated to launch Clayful Minds.

“With over 25 years’ experience between the two of us of teaching, crafting and clay modelling, we both undertook training for mindfulness and meditation during lockdown. We could very quickly see the therapeutic benefits of our clay workshops, and immediately saw the link between the two,” Tanya says.

“Rebekah qualified with Connected Kids, so she’s a Connected Kids tutor specialising in children’s meditation. I trained with Louise Shanagher who is from Creative Mindfulness, and she is Ireland’s leading provider of children’s mindfulness teacher training.

“Both of the trainings that we’ve undertaken complement each other and I think it’s really given us a platform to be able to design and share Clayful sessions with groups across the country in a fun way.”

Tanya Trimble with her modelling clay

Sessions are delivered face-to-face and online. For online workshops, Tanya and Rebekah send out clay packs prior to the sessions and then join the group live on Zoom or provide a pre-recorded tutorial. A premium polymer scented clay is used, which takes up to 24 hours to air dry.

Rebekah is based in Belfast and Tanya lives in Fivemiletown, and between them they cover the whole of Northern Ireland and the bordering counties.

The workshops are inclusive and beneficial for all as Tanya explains: “I think often there is a misconception that craft activities are maybe more suited to girls, but what we’ve found is that’s not the case at all. Everyone enjoys it regardless of age or gender.

“There are obvious physical benefits including the development of fine and gross motor skills, improving dexterity, spatial awareness, hand/eye co-ordination, and then there are also educational benefits, including learning about colour mixing, the proportions, numeracy and forming different shapes.

“We’re really passionate about being proactive when it comes to nurturing happy, healthy minds. Clayful Minds can really help bring mindfulness concepts to life, and I think particularly for the children, they can sometimes find that quite difficult. So we theme our workshops around areas such as emotions, thoughts and feelings, brain health, gratitude and kindness etc.”

Tanya says each workshop has three main objectives: firstly, to open up conversations about a specific topic; secondly, to take part in a mindful activity such as making a model using the clay; and thirdly, to take away something — a prop or a prompt — that will help to remind attendees of the practices they’ve learned.

Clayful Minds concentrates on mental health issues

“If we were doing a workshop around worry and anxiety for example, using the three objectives we would introduce the topic with maybe a book like the Worry Monster book,” she explains.

“We would read the story, prompt a conversation, talk about anxiety, what that feels like in the body, and things like that. And then we would guide the children to make their own worry monster.

“I would encourage them then to use this worry monster at home to talk to an adult about why they’ve got the monster, what it is, and the idea is they might write their worries on a Post-it note and they feed it to the worry monster.

“That’s an example of how we could explore a particular emotion. There’s no end to the subject that we’ll cover.”

In regard to exploring the concept of brain health with children, Tanya begins by drawing the group’s attention to Clayful Minds’ logo which is a cartoon character named Bobby the Brain.

“We introduce Bobby to all our participants at the beginning of our sessions and we use this open up discussion as to why they think we may have chosen that as our logo,” the co-founder says.

“It leads then to talking about why we think it’s important to start talking about our mental health, and how we go about that. Always our opening activity with all our sessions is to stretch the clay, so you are stretching it to make it softer. We then invite the participants to breathe with Bobby.

Clayful Minds run workshops online and face-to-face

“We kind of stretch it out, so it’s stretch and breathe. This acts as a really lovely grounding exercise and particularly with younger children, it helps them recognise how they feel when they are taking those nice deep breaths.

“You can then explain to them how that can have a positive impact on their nervous system. That’s how we use the introductory part around brain health. We could then take that a step further, depending on what the workshop is going to be themed around.”

Tanya concludes: “Teaching adults and children to look after their mental health has never been so important, and we believe we have a fun way to deliver that objective.”

Although prices vary depending on the number of participants and the duration of the session, there is generally a minimum charge of £100 with all workshops. For more information, see www.clayfulminds.co.uk