‘What child wouldn’t love unlimited free toys?’ - New Derry project winning smiles and cutting waste

Margaret McCay with her son in the Toy Library at Zero Waste North West on Spencer Road in the Waterside in Derry (Credit: Martin McKeown)

Michael McCay (4) in the Toy Library at Zero Waste North West on Spencer Road in the Waterside in Derry (Credit: Martin McKeown)

Margaret McCay, Gráinne O’Neill and Ruth O’Callaghan in the Toy Library at Zero Waste North West on Spencer Road in the Waterside in Derry (Credit: Martin McKeown)

Derry Mother of two Gráinne O’Neill put the wheels in motion to launch a Toy Library after her son Darragh (6) heard about a similar scheme in Monaghan.

“My wee boy visited his friend in Carrickmacross and found out that she got new toys every week and he thought, ‘How does she get new toys every week and I don’t?’ Gráinne says.

“So, because there was already Zero Waste North West in Derry that we were a part of, and because there’s a really active group of Zero Waste parents, it was the perfect home to host the idea then.”

Zero Waste NW’s goal is to move away from a linear economy that generates waste and impacts the climate, towards a circular economy. The hub is home to various initiatives including the Life Cycles bike shop, the Zero Waste Nappy Library and The UseLess Shop.

Gráinne says: “We did a survey and we got 83 responses from parents who had a wide range of ages [of children].

“We asked, if there was a toy library being set up what would you like to be in it, because from the very start we wanted it to be owned by the community.

“The top contenders… they wanted the big bulky stuff that maybe wouldn’t have the room for: the rocker, the train table, the kitchen. Then there are the things that are quite expensive, there are really nice Montessori wooden toys, but they are quite dear. And then the other thing that people were saying is for a lot of the toys they are age dependent, so below one for example, there’s toys that you really only need for three months and then you’re left with the toy.”

Thanks to funding from The Arnold Clark Community Fund, and the Commoning Possibilities participatory budgeting fund through St Columb’s Park House, and support from the public and local businesses, Zero Waste obtained enough toys to officially open the Spencer Road library on November 25, much to the delight of Darragh and his little sister Naia who were the first children to sign up.

“They are delighted, they do think all the toys are their toys,” Gráinne jokes.

“They feel excited about getting new toys. I think they understand the concept and I think that they know about the whole zero waste thing, so it's lovely for them to grow up in a world — where climate change is everywhere and the problems of climate change are very real, especially for young children — so to be growing in a culture where they are surrounded by families that promote zero waste in a really positive way, to the extent that they can get new toys every week.”

The volunteer encourages people to purchase an annual membership as a Christmas present for a loved one. The cost of a family membership is £10, and £5 for children whose parents are unemployed. Library users can borrow items for up to two weeks.

“What child wouldn’t love unlimited free toys for a year?” Gráinne says.

“It’s like Santa’s sack. I think toy membership could be a really good present for a child, and for children to use that then means that they toys could start circulating and we could bring in more toys.

“In relation to Christmas, hopefully it will get people into the mindset that they don’t have to buy everything new, and what we are saying is more play, less stuff.

“And more parents than myself are probably a wee bit overwhelmed at the amount of stuff that could be coming in this Christmas. So why don’t we pull back on that, invest in the Toy Library and our kids can enjoy new toys throughout the year.

“In reference to the cost-of-living crisis, taking membership to a toy library is a good way to keep children entertained with a continuous flow of toys without the financial pressure.”

Gráinne adds: “The wider frame of what we are doing is circular economy, so we’re thinking of all aspects of our lives and where stuff is coming into our home, whether that’s the bathroom, whether it’s the nappies or toys — so the wider political message I want to make is that circular economy message, how to reduce the stuff in the first place, so that we don’t have to recycle, we don’t have to give to the charity shops. I think that’s an important message.”

Mother-of-two Margaret McCay is a Zero Waste NW member and volunteer. She was involved in setting up the library and volunteers at the Stay and Play weekly meet-up.

“I think the Toy Library was in a dream place for maybe a couple of years, but then about a year ago we applied for the funding and we were successful,” Margaret says.

“Grainne did a lot of research on other toy libraries and how they ran. Once we did our research it was about getting some donations in and purchasing some new toys, and building the shelving and all those kind of practical things before we were able to launch.”

The Stay and Play runs from 10-12 on Friday mornings in the Zero Waste hub. The meet-up gives families the opportunity to come along and try out some of the toys for free and consider becoming a library member.

“We have quite a wide variety of stuff; we’ve got lots of puzzles, jigsaws, we’ve got lots of push along and pull along toys for babies and toddlers, and we’ve got a few sit on things like a little rocker,” Margaret says.

“We also sets of things. We have sets of farm animals, wild animals, dinosaurs, blocks, and Lego boxes with lots of Lego pieces instead of a set, which leads to more creativity.

“We have two beautiful dolls’ houses and a kitchen here, so we’ve a good variety of large things and small things, because the larger items are things that people wouldn’t necessarily have room to keep in their house, like a train table, because it takes up a lot of room even if it’s not played with all the time. So, it’s nice to have something like that that you can just borrow and bring it back and borrow something else.”

Zero Waste NW Toy Library user Ruth O’Callaghan is mum to Ethan (11), Aidan (6) and Alice who is coming three. The library has something to suit her children’s interests and ages, she says.

“I love the library, I think it’s great,” says Ruth.

“They like to go through everything and pull it out and play with it all. Alice particularly likes the little kitchen and the till and some of the cars, that’s her favourite at the minute. My 11-year-old, he likes the marble run and some of the jigsaws, and my six-year-old likes all the cars and the Paw Patrol stuff.

“There are little costumes too, Alice loves to dress up. Whatever I have at home, I’ll be donating too, so that other kids can use them.

“Kids get attached to things as well, so it’s just nice that the kid can walk away with it, so: ‘Okay take that home with you’, until they forgot about it and then bring it back.”

Ruth founded the The UseLess Shop at the Zero Waste hub.

“The UseLess Shop all about getting rid of single use plastic from our home and I sell all plastic-free items that are most sustainable of course, but they also last a lot longer that your conventional cheap plastic items,” she says.

“It’s also about finding new uses for things if they are no longer suitable for the use you bought it for.

“I’ve donated some of my kids’ stuff for the library. If my kids see their old toy here and they would like to play with it again, we can borrow it from here, so it’s not clogging up my home and we can give it back so that other kids can play with it as well.”

Has joining the new Toy Library reduced Ruth’s Christmas shopping costs?

“Absolutely,” she replies.

“We all know that kids get really bored of their toys and we’ve got a mountain of toys left in the corner that they’ll not play with, so it’s nice to be able to renew and get new toys.

“It’s new to them and once they are bored of it, we can give it back and get something new, but it stops the consumerism of buying constantly something new.”

For more information on the Toy Library, see zerowastenw.org/projects/toy-library