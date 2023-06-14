What to do with scars left by a toxic father: ‘Our relationship was difficult from the day I was born’
The weeks around Father’s day can be difficult for anyone who had a complicated, dysfunctional or abusive relationship with their father
Chrissie Russell
For many, Father’s Day is a day of celebration, a time to exchange naff gifts of slogan socks and cards delivering tongue-in-cheek nods to the taxi-driver dads or adorned with syrupy sweet adulations of the ‘superdads’, the ‘number one dads’, ‘the best daddies in the world’.