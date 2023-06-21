When is a child old enough to be left at home alone?
When deciding whether or not to leave a child on their own, it is important to consider that child’s maturity level and readiness to take responsibility for themselves
Summer holidays may be a relief for some parents, yet can throw up some major issues for others when they still have to work and their children are off from school. The one upside of the Covid legacy, for many parents, is that they have more flexibility about where they base themselves while working.