‘You nearly find yourself resenting other people whose children sleep’ – The families who have gone years without a full night's rest
We expect babies to wake frequently. But what is the toll on family life when older children, even teenagers, are still waking at night?
Chrissie Russell
I can’t remember the last time I had a full night’s sleep. Although to be honest, I’m so worn out from lack of sleep that I struggle to remember most things; what I had for breakfast, where I put the keys, even (after a particularly bad night) my name.