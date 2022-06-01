‘You nearly find yourself resenting other people whose children sleep’ – The families who have gone years without a full night's rest

We expect babies to wake frequently. But what is the toll on family life when older children, even teenagers, are still waking at night?

Patricia Butterly with her daughter Fainchea (4) who has sleep problems. Photo: David Conachy

Chrissie Russell Wed 1 Jun 2022 at 10:22