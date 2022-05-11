Zen Parenting author Cathy Cassani Adams: ‘Becoming a mother felt like a major step into uncertainty’

Zen Parenting author Cathy Cassani Adams on the importance of self-care for mums and dad, and how taking time out can be beneficial to the whole family

Cathy Cassani Adams lives outside of Chicago and is mother to three daughters, Jacey (19), Camryn (17) and Skylar (14). Cathy’s experience of motherhood, coupled with her background in social work and education, inspired her to write Zen Parenting.

The new book is named after the Zen Parenting podcast which is co-hosted by Cathy and her husband Todd. Over 650 parenting podcasts are available online to listen to free of charge.

“Topics covered include compassion, mindfulness, partnership, self-awareness, emotional intelligence, connection, and everything in between” Cathy says.

“It’s usually a conversation between my husband Todd and I, and we use a lot of humour and popular culture to make our points. Sometimes we interview others and we also offer conferences and summits to highlight different authors and thought leaders.”

The tagline of the podcast is ‘the best predictor of child’s wellbeing is a parent’s self-understanding’.

On this, Cathy says: “Our ability to understand ourselves, why we say what we say, why we do what we do, and the intention behind our words, lives at the heart of our parenting — allowing us to show up for our children in a more genuine and compassionate way.

“We need to take responsibility for our energy and behaviour, because they set the stage for every interaction with our kids. If we show up frustrated and overwhelmed, we are likely to get a similar response from children.

“We also need to role model the behaviour we expect from our kids, such as kindness and calmness, so they know what it looks like. It’s mostly about emotional regulation and emotional agility — our ability to recognise our patterns and monitor our interactions with the people we love most.”

Cathy hosting a podcast

The book details the author’s personal struggle with becoming a mother for the first time, and she describes having what felt like an identity crisis or imposter syndrome.

“Early in my life, I was solely focused on education and career, and the steps to success were somewhat clear and linear — there was a pattern to follow, and my identity was wrapped up meeting goals and finding success,” Cathy says.

“But as a new mum, the patterns were messy and unpredictable, and no matter how much I knew about kids because I had been a teacher and therapist, it didn’t keep my daughter from waking up in the night, it didn’t help with my exhaustion, it didn’t help me understand the paradox of boredom and overwhelm as a mum.

“It made me question everything about my abilities. Who am I? Can I do this? What happens next?

“It was a major step into uncertainty, and being present for what is, rather than trying to get somewhere else. A quote by poet Jane Hirshfield’s sums it up rather nicely: Zen pretty much comes down to three things; everything changes; everything is connected; pay attention.

“Once I understood this, it became my parenting mantra, but it took a while for me to grieve my old life and identity — it was a huge shift.”

Cathy impresses on parents to take time out, not only for themselves, but for the good of the family as a whole.

“Traditionally, mums have given their whole selves to parenting, and while they can sound good in theory, it’s actually not healthy for anyone,” she explains. “As parents, we need to take care of ourselves so we can show up for our kids in a way that’s helpful, connective and patient.

“If we focus all of our energy on our children, and not on ourselves, not only are we exhausted with very little to give, we miss out on our own joys — which may lead to us resenting our children for how we are living.

“I have worked with kids my whole life, and I know that kids want their parents to have their own lives and their own wants and needs. They want their parents to take care of themselves, so they don’t feel responsible for making them happy.

“We can role model for our kids how to live fully and genuinely, giving them permission to do the same.”

In Zen Parenting, Cathy writes: ‘I ditched the role of mom and became a person who also happened to be mom’.

She says: “Traditionally, parents have a top-down model when it comes to parenting — just do what I tell you to do and then everything will be fine.

“But the goal of parenting is about developing a relationship and getting to know our children.

“Being a parent means we are the adult and ultimately in charge, but we shouldn’t believe we are in control of our kids — we can see them as separate from us, as people with their own thoughts and needs that we have the privilege of supporting and guiding.

“Being a mum is part of who I am, but there are so many other aspects of me that I want my kids to know — my love of music and dancing, my humour, and even my history. I want them to know me, as a human, outside of the mum role.

“Then I get to normalise the emotional fluctuations, disappointments, challenges and joys that are part of life and show up for them when they are experiencing their own.

“Once I understood that part of parenting is developing a long-term relationship with my children, I got out of the box that told me who I was supposed to be and showed up as myself, allowing me to parent and relate more genuinely.”

Zen Parenting: Understanding Ourselves So We Can Take Better Care of Our Children is published by Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99. Zen Parenting podcasts are available free on zenparentingradio.com/parenting-podcast