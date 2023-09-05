£300k of Louis Vuitton items seized in police investigation to be auctioned off in Belfast

It’s been billed as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to snap up part of an “extraordinary luxury selection of designer items”

High fashion, criminally-acquired couture worth an estimated £300,000 in the shops is set to go under a Northern Irish auction house’s hammer this weekend.

The luxury items are being offered on behalf of a UK law enforcement agency, and were seized as part of an investigation into organised crime in the Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and West Midlands regions in England.

Wilsons Auctions will be selling the products to the highest bidders in Belfast, at an event starting on Friday (September 8) and ending on Monday (September 11).

The pieces to be auctioned include clothing, accessories, jewellery and perfume.

Wilsons said in a statement: “Discover a once in a lifetime opportunity as Wilsons Auctions launches an unreserved collection of extraordinary luxury selection of designer items from iconic French fashion brand Louis Vuitton.”

Holding over 3,100 auctions each year, Wilsons auctions every category of asset from cars and vans, plant and machinery to property and general goods.

It also has the expertise to deal with more luxury goods including planes, yachts, gold bars, supercars, designer goods and cryptocurrency.

As one of the leading auction companies specialising in seized assets, earlier this year the firm gave people the chance to own a luxury Rolls Royce Ghost which was seized from a narcotics crime gang.

A family-owned business, Wilsons Auctions was formed in 1936 in Northern Ireland and has grown to become the largest independent Auction Company in the British Isles with sites in the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Visit Wilsons Auctions’ website here for more information.