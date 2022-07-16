Airing your linen in public: the continuing success of super cool textile

For many who fortunately live in warmer climes than us, linen is a summer wardrobe staple that keeps you looking cool and feeling cool at the same time.

But ties to the traditional textile go back far longer than decades.

In the history of Irish linen, the 19th century was undoubtedly the golden era.

By 1892, weekly production amounted to over 12 million miles of yarn and, in just one year, enough cloth was woven to cover an area of 32,000 acres. Little wonder Ireland dominated the industry’s international stage and Belfast was rebranded Linenopolis.

The seeds of linen’s success were sown much earlier. In 2009 researchers digging at the Dzudzuana Cave in the Republic of Georgia unearthed flax fibres dating back 36,000 years.

In fact, linen artefacts have been found all over the world, including at the tomb of Tutankhamun where in 1922, archaeologist Howard Carter discovered a variety of ancient treasures, including pieces of linen cloth and a tiny pair of the Boy King’s fine linen gloves. Carter later presented a cloth from the tomb to Lieutenant Colonel Victor Unsworth, a buyer for the York Street Spinning Company. Today, the cloth is on display at the Linen Museum in Lisburn.

The Romans also valued linen’s many properties, especially its strength. At 30% stronger than cotton, linen was one of the main fabrics used to make the huge awnings for the Colosseum.

Equivalent to the size of sails on present day tall ships, these giant shades covered the spectator’s area, protecting audiences from the scorching Roman sun.

Spools of Linen Thread at Ferguson Linen Mill

Flax finally arrived in Ireland sometime during the first millennium. Introduced by the Phoenicians, the seeds of an industry were sown when the Brehon Laws, a type of judicial rule that governed medieval Ireland, urged farmers to start cultivating flax. It’s unclear when weaving for clothing was established but Christian annals depicting saints dressed in linen tunics suggest that by the 11th century it was already in operation.

Down through the centuries, many factors have influenced the rise of Ireland’s linen trade. But in 1685, French politics inadvertently gave the industry a boost when Louis XIV revoked the Edict of Nantes. The ensuing persecution of French Protestants, known as Huguenots, led to a mass exodus, with 10,000 refugees fleeing to Ireland.

As well as material wealth, the newcomers brought the latest weaving techniques and sophisticated new equipment which they introduced to their adopted home.

Among those who settled in the North of Ireland, Louis Crommelin, established his first weaving factory in Bridge Street in Lisburn and, was so successful that in 1699 he was appointed ‘overseer of the Royal Linen Manufacture of Ireland’.

By the end of the 19th century, the world’s love affair with Irish linen was at its height. Americans in particular couldn’t get enough of the beautiful Damask tablecloths, napkins and bedding.

But the outbreak of World War One really put linen’s versatility to the test.

As well as uniforms, kitbags, tents, boot laces, and thread for stitching, the fabric was used to make over two million parachutes. Known as Aero Linen or Hero Linen the closely woven, fine, lightweight cloth was used as an outer covering for thousands of planes, including the Sopwith Camel, one of the most successful fighter aircrafts in the British Royal Flying Corp. Ireland’s incredible contribution to WW1 led Field Marshall Lord French to comment: “The War was won on Ulster linen wings.”

There is no single event that led to the decline in the linen industry but the Wall Street Crash in 1929, and the outbreak of the Second World War, were major contributing factors.

The collapse of America’s stock markets gave rise to massive unemployment, leading to worldwide economic depression.

By the Sixties, a cultural revolution had ushered in a new climate of consumerism and, as the demand for ‘easy care’ synthetics such as nylon and polyesters increased, the market for traditional linens began to shrink.

In 2013, the last working mill in Belfast finally closed its doors. But while the event signalled the end of an era, it certainly wasn’t the end of linen production in Northern Ireland. In fact, from homeware to high end fashion, linen continues to weave a story of success. It’s even found a role onstage, making its name in the theatre as well as the film industry.

Established in 1854 Thomas Ferguson & Co Ltd has developed a reputation as one of the highest quality weavers of linen in the world and, despite the economic climate, has remained top of their game.

A worker prepares a Linen sheet at Ferguson Linen Mill Banbridge

Company director Judith Neilly shares the secrets of success and explains why linen is enjoying a revival.

“Attitudes are changing,” she says. “At one time, it was mostly older people who bought linen. It was a traditional fabric, fairly expensive, and usually reserved for special occasions.

“But now, everyone wants linen. I think, in our post-Covid world, people are much more clued-in to issues such as health and the environment, and want a product that will last a long time and won’t end up in landfill.”

Ironically, the pandemic led to a kind of social recalibration, where ‘staying home’ became the new ‘going out’.

“Lockdowns forced people to change their focus,” Judith explains. “Instead of going out to restaurants, people were focusing their attention on the table at home. Making the most of things like silver cutlery, linen napkins and beautiful Damask tablecloth and so on, they transformed the ordinary into something special.

“Restrictions may have lifted but, having rediscovered the joy of socialising around a stylish table at home, many have continued the trend.”

Judith Neilly

Judith’s enthusiasm is infectious as she reveals there’s more to linen than meets the eye. “Linen can absorb 20% of its weight in moisture. It draws heat away from the body, making it an ideal choice for summer clothing and bedding.

“Its anti-allergy properties means it’s kind to sensitive skin and won’t irritate. The fact that it lasts a very long time allows it to be recycled for a variety of uses. For example, a child with eczema would find an old linen napkin attached to their pillowcase more comfortable.”

Interestingly the same antibacterial properties that helped preserve the linen cloth in the tomb of King Tutankhamun are just as effective in the kitchen pantry.

“It’s an old-fashioned tip but if you wrap bread in a piece of linen, it will stay fresh for an extra four days,” Judith says.

“If fact, I had some onions left over from last year’s harvest and stored them in linen. I opened them recently and they were absolutely fine.”

Some properties are well-known but others are less familiar. For example, as anyone who has ever worn a nylon shirt will appreciate, synthetic clothing can deliver a painful jolt of static electricity.

In contrast, linen is anti-static and by adding just a small number of flax fibres to cloth, static can be reduced or eliminated altogether.

Linen teacloths have always been a staple in Irish kitchens but now the fabric is weaving its magic in the world of haute couture. In 2019, Sarah Burton, creative director at Alexander McQueen, travelled to Northern Ireland in search of inspiration for the brand’s spring 2020 collection.

“I wanted the collection to be about slowing things down, stripping back to the toile and about timelessness,” Sarah told Vogue magazine.

“That led us to linen, a completely sustainable cloth, a noble fabric and one that Ireland in particular is famous for.”

A linen top from designer NoLoGo

Sarah, who designed Kate Middleton’s wedding dress in 2011, brought her team to visit William Clark in Derry/Londonderry and Thomas Ferguson in Co Down.

“Sarah brought 16 designers to the factory — talk about an impression, wow!” Judith says. “Still, the inclusion of Irish linen in the Alexander McQueen collection was a major boost.

“In the past, the fabric’s tendency to crease was sometimes viewed as a negative but the show highlighted just how stylish and comfortable linen clothing can be. There is no doubt that linen is a massive growth industry.”

Apart from the catwalk, Thomas Ferguson’s Irish linen has been wowing the stars of theatre as well as the film industry.

“It’s been very exciting,” Judith continues.

“In 2012, the John England brand came under our ownership and, now we have John England Theatrical Linens. This division focuses on the supply of custom-made and stock unique fabrics to the theatre, opera, film/movie and TV industries.

“Our fabrics have graced the screen in many high-profile films and TV productions including Pride and Prejudice, Cirque du Soleil, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and many more.

“As you can imagine, authenticity in the industry is crucial so we work closely with designers to ensure they get exactly what they want. The fabric itself is particularly useful for performers because the lights on set and stage are incredibly hot. Linen helps keep them cool.”

A linen outfit from designer Lemuel MC

At first glance, it may not be immediately obvious what, haute couture, Beauty and the Beast, the Jubilee celebrations and Irish linen bedding have in common.

“Colour!” Judith says. “We can predict which colours will be in fashion. For example, in the hit movie Beauty and the Beast, Belle’s distinctive gold dress set the trend for yellow. From Movieland right down through fashion and even bedding, it became the favourite shade.

“This year, it’s what’s known as Starburst colours. If you look at footage of the Jubilee celebrations, all the high-profile people wore bright vivid shades of blues and greens. As time goes on these will tone down and translate to duller shades like darker blue and olive green. It’s a truly fascinating business.”

For more information on Thomas Ferguson & Co Ltd, see fergusonsirishlinen.com