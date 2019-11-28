Ards woman Sharon Malcolm makes cut as Hairdresser of the Year for second time at gala London event

Newtownards-based hairdresser Sharon Malcolm has been announced as the 2019 Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year at the Hairdressers Journal's British Hairdressing Awards.

The awards, which took place on Monday night at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane, celebrated the best in UK hairdressing talent.

For Sharon, proprietor of Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing, the award is even sweeter, as she hadn't entered the awards for the past two years.

Sharon was first crowned Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year in 2014 and this year, her collection, called 'Desire', ensured she won.

'Desire' epitomises glamorous hair, with finger waves, texture and volume working together.

Sharon said she was thrilled by the award.

"Winning the title again means I am on my journey to achieving my ultimate dream of entering the British Hairdressing Awards 'Hall of Fame', an honour given to those who achieve the 'Hairdresser of the Year' title three times. My fellow finalists are all incredibly talented and showcased wonderful collections, so to be chosen as the winner with what I feel is my best collection yet - Desire - is a huge vote of confidence in my skills and passion for what I love doing best, hair."

Sharon added: "I would like to thank the whole team at Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing, my photographer, Jack Eames and all the team from the shoot, and of course, all of my loyal clients for their support over the past 19 years of business. I know that they'll be absolutely thrilled and can't wait to take the award back home to the salon."

Sharon was invited to join TV and radio personality Rylan Clark-Neal and Executive Director of Hairdressers Journal International, Jayne Lewis-Orr on stage to collect the award.