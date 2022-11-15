As Qatar World Cup nears, which nations hit the back of the net in style stakes?

Fashion expert rates the best, and worst, kits

The kits that will be on show in Qatar

From the famous yellow of Brazil to the vibrant orange of the Netherlands, it won’t just be skills on the pitch turning heads in Qatar over the next few weeks.

The World Cup is just five days away, and as excitement builds, fans have been checking out the kits of the 32 competing teams.

Every nation bar Canada will be sporting a new jersey. For some, it’s just a slightly tweaked version of their last kit. Others, though, have gone all out, with some quite extraordinary and outlandish designs.

Morgan Lilley, a Belfast-based bridal stylist for Wed2B and owner of sustainable jewellery brand MadebymorganNI, has given this newspaper a critical eye of the best — and worst — kits.

She explained: “I think, no matter what you are doing, what you wear is going to have an impact on you, your confidence and how others perceive you.

“Most of the time when the men are playing we can’t see them properly, but we can certainly see their jerseys, so they want the crowd to like them.

“I might not know much about playing football, but I can definitely tell what looks good and what doesn’t.”

Ms Lilley’s favourite is Mexico’s away top.

“I love it when I see a country’s culture reflected in their jersey,” she said.

“The Mexico away jersey is the one that captures the country’s culture the best. The pattern on the jersey is similar to patterns you see in traditional Mexican garments.”

She is also a fan of the French jerseys.

“The button and collar detail really adds to the kit, it is a very nice yet subtle touch.

“The French away jersey, again, has some lovely motifs to showcase the culture of the country.”

Ms Lilley also appreciates kits that successfully use a blend of colours.

She said: “Sometimes it can be hard to have lots of colours in a kit without making it look at bit overbearing, but I think South Korea’s away jersey adds a perfect splash of colour.

“This might be a controversial opinion but I think they nailed it. It has an eye-catching element to it but doesn’t feel overbearing.”

And what about those that fail to hit the target in the style stakes? She dislikes kits where the home and away jersey don’t match. “Why is England’s badge blue in the away kit? Same with Belgium, why different badges?” she queried.

Her least favourite kit is Cameroon’s — green, with a darker green pattern on the chest.

“I just don’t like it, there is nothing in the kit that makes you think of Cameroon, it’s just not my style at all,” she said.

Ms Lilley is not in favour of the more conventional tops either, adding: “Canada and Denmark are just very plain and a bit boring.”

Kits that are “too modern” also don’t do it for her.

“I’m not fussed on Croatia. It’s trying to be modern but it loses its culture. There is an obsession at the minute with making fashion modern and sometimes it just doesn’t hit.”