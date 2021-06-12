Beauty calls: 11 of the best new summer cosmetic and skincare treats

Which will you pick, asks Aine Toner

Celebrating 170 years of service, Kiehl’s has introduced two limited edition product collections: a classic Commemorative Collection of iconic must-have formulas and a historical Heritage Collection comprised of three special formulas inspired by the archives. This specially-curated Calendula Toner (one of our favourite products, ever) comes in a gorgeous white and gold-adorned glass packaging. So it’ll look particularly good on your bathroom shelf.

Valentino Beauty V-Lighter Face Base & Top Coat £46

The hyaluronic acid infused highlighter will bring intense light and radiance to the skin, while illuminating and hydrating the complexion. Use it as a primer, an illuminator or highlighter. Oh, and did we mention it’s Valentino Beauty, so very fancy.

Avene Hydrance Aqua Gel £20

This beauty offers three-in-one for your skin. Use it as a daily moisturiser, or apply a thicker layer at night for a hydrating mask.You can use it over the face and eye contour and can expect hydration, soothing and detoxifying. It may look like a dense gel, but it’ll transform into a fresh water formula once it hits the skin. Highly recommended.

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Stick £29.50

For fans of the iconic brand’s iconic product: do not worry. All the clever people at Lancome have done is add a kabuki brush to the foundation’s packaging. What does that mean? Easier application, that’s what, meaning your blending and concealing will hit the top spot (and if there’s a spot, no one will be seeing it). Plus, it still offers 24-hour coverage and is lightweight and breathable.

Dermalogica Smart Response Serum £130

Anyone else look for signs their skin is a bit distressed? Us too. But by the time we can see any changes, the damage may already be done. This new product from skincare giants Dermalogica sees what we cannot and micromanages your skin’s changing needs so you don’t have to. This is intelligent skincare, helping to prevent future damage — all before you even notice.

Jo Loves Fig Trees Home Fragrance Diffuser from £58

Okay, it’s not technically beauty, but it is beautiful and well, that’s good enough for us. Designed to remind you of holidays (whatever they are), the artisan scent combines the scent of ripe figs and sweet cassis, to transport you to a warmer climate.

Ayu Bare Lip Kit £30

The new addition to the growing Lip Kit collection features a natural lip liner, Bare lipstick — the perfect everyday nude lippie – and a clear gloss to accentuate and plump the lips. The gloss is a perfect finisher to any lip colour.

Giorgio Armani Lip Power £32.50

This new longwear lipstick offers a rich palette — 30 shades in total — so there is bound to be a colour for you. The tube is airtight, keeping the formula at its optimal quality while protecting it from any impurities. There are beiges, browns, corals, reds, plums and pinks to choose from in a functional but oh so fashionable sculpted tube.

Nimue Active Resurfacing Wipes from £18.50

A little TLC time before bed? Oh, go on then. These wipes are designed for targeted, powerful skin rejuvenation through a high concentration of AHAs and vitamins. They can be used on the face, neck and hands. The high purity acids will offer radiant, conditioned and softened skin while vitamin B5 and allantoin will ensure skin is hydrated, plump and smoothed over time. It’ll feel like an at-home salon treatment. Each wipe comes in the form of a biodegradable bamboo cloth saturated in 3ml of solution and in single use sachets (enough for a month if used every second night).

DIBI MILANO Active Moisturising Eye Contour Cream £36

The hydrating formula is packed with decongestant active ingredients that fight bags and dark circles in a melting cream which is free from colorants and fragrance. Because let’s face it, we may not have been giving our peepers a lot of attention despite all the working from home we’ve been doing.

Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial £67

One of our new favourites, this nifty product will gently but effectively make short work of dead skin cells, reinvigorating dull-looking skin from the moment you remove it. With gold-stabilised vitamin C (55% more antioxidant power than traditional vitamin C), your skin will look and feel brighter. We’ve tried it a few times and have been impressed with the results.