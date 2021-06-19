Beauty masterclass: pigmentation is a common skin concern but how can we treat it?

Appearing in several ways, the issue can be reduced or improved through using targeted products. Many will hydrate and brighten complexions, and some contain high SPF protection to guard against sun damage. Of course, you should apply SPF every day no matter the weather or temperature.

What causes pigmentation?

Pigmentation is caused by excess melanin. Melanin is the natural pigment which gives skin, hair and nails their colour. When excess melanin is produced dark spots or patches appear on the skin. This is known as hyperpigmentation.

How does pigmentation develop?

Hyperpigmentation can be caused by sun damage, hormonal changes, reaction to inflammation or by certain medical conditions.

What types of skin are most prone to developing hyperpigmentation?

People with darker skin tones are more prone to hyperpigmentation, particularly with excess sun exposure.

What can I do to prevent hyperpigmentation from developing?

Not all forms of pigmentation can be avoided, however you can minimise the effects of sun exposure through use, of an SPF, wearing a hat when out in the sun and avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day. You can also minimise pigmentation from inflammation by not touching or picking at blemishes, spots or insect bites when they occur.

What are the common types of pigmentation?

Sun damage — this can occur over a long time, resulting in age spots due to lifelong sun exposure.

Melasma — this is causes by hormonal changes and is commonly associated with pregnancy.

Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation — when your skin reacts strongly to acne or eczema and produces dark spots as it heals.

Hyperpigmentation can also be caused by some medical conditions such as Addison’s disease.

If you are concerned about hyperpigmentation it is best to consult a doctor or dermatologist.

How can I cure pigmentation? Do dark spots ever fade?

There are certain ingredients and products which can improve the appearance of pigmentation and help fade dark spots. These include Retinol, Niacinamide, Vitamin and Microdermabrasion kits.

What are the treatment options?

For severe cases of hyperpigmentation it is best to speak to a doctor or dermatologist, however there are several at home treatments which can improve the appearance of dark spots. For an effective at home treatment, the following products have proven results in improving skin tone and the appearance of hyperpigmentation:

Neostrata Enlighten Skin Brightener SPF35: This antioxidant-enriched moisturiser combines NeoGlucosamine®, a gentle exfoliant with B-Resorcinol, a known brightening agent, to reduce the look of age spots and provide a more even skin tone. With daily use, its Broad Spectrum SPF 35 protects against UV-induced skin aging.

Thalgo Brightening Correcting Serum: Rich in Brown Algae Extract and brightening agents, this serum acts simultaneously on dark spots and on skin irregularities. After seven days, the skin is smoother and the complexion more luminous. After 28 days, dark spots seem less visible, and the complexion looks brighter and more even.

Exuviance Total Correct Day SPF30: Total Correct Day is a unique multi-tasking formula that contains retinol and NeoGlucosamine®. This product has everything you need to restore youthful firmness and an even complexion on your skin and is a soft moisturising day cream with a SPF 30 to protect your skin from sun exposure.

What ingredients should I be looking to use and why?

The ingredients that you should be looking for to treat hyperpigmentation are:

Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, which reduces hyperpigmentation and evens skin tone.

Retinol speeds up natural skin cell turnover and reduces, not only the appearance of dark spots but also improves the other signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Microdermabrasion products also speed up the turnover of the top layer of the skin and can help improve discolouration.

Vitamin C can help fade dark spots and promote an even skin tone.

Are there are aesthetic dermatology procedures?

Yes, there are a variety of dermatology procedures available for the treatment of hyperpigmentation. World-renowned Dr Patrick Treacy at the Ailsbury Clinic in Dublin recommends a diagnostic skin consultation to decide the most effective treatment.

All of the Ailsbury Clinic’s procedures are supported by at home treatments from Exuviance and Clinisoothe.

Glow up: our recommended products

1 Eucerin Anti-Pigment Spot Corrector for Pigmentation & Dark Spots, £16

2 NIVEA Cellular Luminour 630 Anti-Dark Spot Face Serum, £29.99

3 Neostrata Enlighten Skin Brightener SPF35, £35

4 La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Anti Dark Spot Day Cream, £27

5 No7 LABORATORIES DARK SPOT CORRECTING Booster Serum, £19

6 Allies of Skin Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum, £89

7 Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, £102

8 Thalgo Brightening Correcting Serum, £75

9 Sunday Riley C.E.O 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, £70

10 Biologique Recherche PIGM 400 Toner, £75

11 Exuviance Total Correct Day SPF30, £45

12 SkinCeuticals Discolourations Defense Corrective Serum, £85

Sarah Buckley is Marketing Manager for Pharmed