Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Amal Clooney’s look is smart and sophisticated'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Emma Reid (37), nurse, Antrim

Emma Reid

Wore what? Dress, £38, Next; jacket, £60, River Island; boots, £97, Clarkes; bag, gift, Ted Baker.

Why? I love wearing dresses because I find them so effortless to style, whether it’s with heeled boots or DMs.

Who? I’ve always really liked Adele’s style. It’s classic and feminine, and it complements her figure.

Monthly spend: £150

Singer Adele (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Natalie Anderson (19), student, Fermanagh

Natalie Anderson

Wore what? Sweater, £25, Depop; turtleneck top, £12, Dunnes Stores; trousers, £25, Topshop; shoes, £75, Nike; bag, £80, Guess.

Why? My casual, comfy look is very much inspired by street style and vintage fashion.

Who? I love Hailey Bieber’s relaxed street style.

Monthly spend: £50-100

Hailey Bieber (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Natasha Coates (21), restaurant supervisor, Dundonald

Natasha Coates

Wore what? Top, £12, coat, £30, both PrettyLittleThing; leather look leggings, £25, Next; hat, £4, Primark; shoes, £80, Adidas; bag, £40, Guess.

Why? I do try to keep up with trends as much as possible. My own style is casual and modern, which seems to be what’s in at the moment.

Who? Fashion influencer Abbie Blyth knows how to pull together a good outfit.

Monthly spend: £200

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Junie Kirk (54), retired nurse, Derry

Junie Kirk

Wore what? Top, £35, Pippa boutique; coat, £50, Topshop; trousers, £7, Primark; sunglasses, £5.99, Stradivarius; boots, £94, Zara; bag, £24, boutique in Manchester.

Why? I like to make an effort. I wouldn’t wear something that didn’t make me feel confident or comfortable.

Who? I’m not a fan of their show or anything, but I think it’s great how the Kardashian family have their own, branded look.

Monthly spend: £150

(L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Aoife Rooney (24), paralegal, Belfast

Aoife Rooney

Wore what? Top, £18, skirt, £30, both Topshop; coat, £100, Zara; boots, £60, Office; bag, gift, Michael Kors.

Why? I’d probably describe my style as girly. I tend to wear skirts, boots and animal prints.

Who? Billie Faiers — she has a trendy, feminine look.

Monthly spend: £200

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Caroline Jackson (50s), purchasing manager, Helen’s Bay

Caroline Jackson

Wore what? Jacket, £600, Nicole Fahri; scarf, £60, Jigsaw; jeans, £35, Mango; boots, £95, store in Italy; bag, gift, Mulberry.

Why? I have my own style; I don’t follow any fashion trends. I’m petite, so I tend to go for a more classic look.

Who? I admire people who dress with confidence, like Gillian Anderson.

Monthly spend: £100

Donna Hall (51), civil servant, Crumlin

Donna Hall

Wore what? Dress, £40, M&S Collection; coat, £30, Primark; scarf, £30, DKNY; shoes, £25, New Look; bag, £50, Guess.

Why? My look can be summed up as smart casual and feminine, with a pop of bold colour.

Who? Holly Willoughby’s style is effortlessly fun and feminine.

Monthly spend: £60

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Adi Quigley (52), sales manager, Holywood

Adi Quigley

Wore what? Jacket, £50, trousers, £20, boots, £120, bag, £40, all Zara; cape, £35, boutique in Israel.

Why? I would describe my style as smart and classic, and consisting of lots of black.

Who? I think Amal Clooney’s look is smart and sophisticated.

Monthly spend: £200