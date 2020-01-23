Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Amal Clooney’s look is smart and sophisticated'
Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.
Emma Reid (37), nurse, Antrim
Wore what? Dress, £38, Next; jacket, £60, River Island; boots, £97, Clarkes; bag, gift, Ted Baker.
Why? I love wearing dresses because I find them so effortless to style, whether it’s with heeled boots or DMs.
Who? I’ve always really liked Adele’s style. It’s classic and feminine, and it complements her figure.
Monthly spend: £150
Natalie Anderson (19), student, Fermanagh
Wore what? Sweater, £25, Depop; turtleneck top, £12, Dunnes Stores; trousers, £25, Topshop; shoes, £75, Nike; bag, £80, Guess.
Why? My casual, comfy look is very much inspired by street style and vintage fashion.
Who? I love Hailey Bieber’s relaxed street style.
Monthly spend: £50-100
Natasha Coates (21), restaurant supervisor, Dundonald
Wore what? Top, £12, coat, £30, both PrettyLittleThing; leather look leggings, £25, Next; hat, £4, Primark; shoes, £80, Adidas; bag, £40, Guess.
Why? I do try to keep up with trends as much as possible. My own style is casual and modern, which seems to be what’s in at the moment.
Who? Fashion influencer Abbie Blyth knows how to pull together a good outfit.
Monthly spend: £200
Junie Kirk (54), retired nurse, Derry
Wore what? Top, £35, Pippa boutique; coat, £50, Topshop; trousers, £7, Primark; sunglasses, £5.99, Stradivarius; boots, £94, Zara; bag, £24, boutique in Manchester.
Why? I like to make an effort. I wouldn’t wear something that didn’t make me feel confident or comfortable.
Who? I’m not a fan of their show or anything, but I think it’s great how the Kardashian family have their own, branded look.
Monthly spend: £150
Aoife Rooney (24), paralegal, Belfast
Wore what? Top, £18, skirt, £30, both Topshop; coat, £100, Zara; boots, £60, Office; bag, gift, Michael Kors.
Why? I’d probably describe my style as girly. I tend to wear skirts, boots and animal prints.
Who? Billie Faiers — she has a trendy, feminine look.
Monthly spend: £200
Caroline Jackson (50s), purchasing manager, Helen’s Bay
Wore what? Jacket, £600, Nicole Fahri; scarf, £60, Jigsaw; jeans, £35, Mango; boots, £95, store in Italy; bag, gift, Mulberry.
Why? I have my own style; I don’t follow any fashion trends. I’m petite, so I tend to go for a more classic look.
Who? I admire people who dress with confidence, like Gillian Anderson.
Monthly spend: £100
Donna Hall (51), civil servant, Crumlin
Wore what? Dress, £40, M&S Collection; coat, £30, Primark; scarf, £30, DKNY; shoes, £25, New Look; bag, £50, Guess.
Why? My look can be summed up as smart casual and feminine, with a pop of bold colour.
Who? Holly Willoughby’s style is effortlessly fun and feminine.
Monthly spend: £60
Adi Quigley (52), sales manager, Holywood
Wore what? Jacket, £50, trousers, £20, boots, £120, bag, £40, all Zara; cape, £35, boutique in Israel.
Why? I would describe my style as smart and classic, and consisting of lots of black.
Who? I think Amal Clooney’s look is smart and sophisticated.
Monthly spend: £200