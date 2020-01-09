Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Blake Lively’s look is sexy but stylish'

Emma Watson (19), sales assistant, Belfast

Wore what? Jumper, £20, Boohoo; jacket, £35, skirt, £35, bag, £10, all Topshop; shoes, £130, Dr Martens.

Why? My look is girly and edgy. I will honestly wear the weirdest thing I can find on a store’s shelves.

Who? Rihanna is so carefree with her style and isn’t afraid to stand out from the crowd. I also like Bella Hadid’s look because it’s casual but still unique.

Tori Black (29), marketing and communications officer, Fermanagh

Wore what? Jumper, £12, Dunnes Stores; jacket, £100, MACCS; skirt, £40, Max Studio; hat, £12, M&S; scarf, £20, Cloughcor House; boots, £60, River Island; bag, £90, Mulberry (second hand).

Why? My style is a mix between old and new. I like thrift shopping because not only is it more sustainable, it can save you a lot of money as well.

Who? Blake Lively’s look is sexy but stylish.

Blake Lively (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Eva Cassidy (19), student, Maghera

Wore what? Top, £9, jacket, £24, both New Look; jeans, £13, hat, £3, boots, £17, all Primark.

Why? I love anything with faux fur or an animal print. I would say my look is girly, but with a quirky twist and without all the pink.

Who? I just love how bold Rihanna’s style is.

Rihanna (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Portia Long (26), bookmaker manager, Newtownabbey

Wore what? Sweater, £19.99, Zara; jacket, £65, Sixth Sense; leggings, £36, Topshop; boots, £30, ASOS; bag, £1000, Yves Saint Laurent.

Why? I get all my style inspiration from the explore page on Instagram and everything on there is casual but still trendy, so I would probably describe my own look that way, too.

Who? Scottish fashion influencer Emily Shak’s style is different and unique. She puts things together that you would never think of pairing.

Sharon Harkin (40s), district manager, Dublin

Wore what? Dress, £26.99, TK Maxx; jacket, £60, boots, £50, both Zara; bag, £76, Coach.

Why? I would say my style is feminine because I usually wear dresses and boots. I just wear whatever I feel comfortable in.

Who? Pippa O’Connor always looks lovely. She really knows how to style an outfit.

Laura Briers (41), trade investment manager, Glengormley

Wore what? Top, £20, Mango; jacket, £30, Zara; skirt, £36, Topshop; boots, £50, Dunnes Stores.

Why? My style is smart-casual for work, then it’s much more relaxed and comfortable any other time.

Who? I think Holly Willoughby could wear absolutely anything and still look stunning.

Holly Willoughby (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Ellen McGoldrick (19), student, Antrim

Wore what? Sweater, £16, Reebok at ASOS; skirt, £30, Urban Outfitters; jacket, £5, Nine West (from charity shop); shoes, £190, Dr Martens at ASOS; bag, £20, Gucci (from charity shop).

Why? My style definitely falls under the ‘grunge’ category. I like finding value pieces at bargain prices in thrift and charity shops.

Who? Paramore singer Hayley Williams has a cool, punk look.

Hayley Williams (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Ciara Gilroy (21), student, Donaghadee

Wore what? Jumper, £40, Hollister; jacket, £300, Jack Wills; scarf, £15, skirt, £30, both Topshop; boots, £45, River Island; bag, £85, Longchamp.

Why? I keep my look simple but smart. I mostly wear neutral tones with denim and then I’ll add a little pop of colour through my accessories.

Who? Kate Middleton’s style is classy and smart.