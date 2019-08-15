Belfast Fashion Spy: Christine Lampard always looks stylish

Christine Lampard was afraid to leave the house (Ian West/PA)

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Jennifer Duffy (28), teacher, Belfast

Wore what? Top, £35.99, Mango; blazer, £30, Miss Selfridge; jeans, £40, Topshop; shoes, £60, Adidas; bag, £1,500, Yves Saint Laurent.

Why? My wardrobe includes a mix of high-street fashion and designer pieces. I like a classy look that never goes out of style.

Who? Olivia Culpo’s style is high-end and super trendy.

Monthly spend: £300-400

Jill Murphy (23), paralegal, Londonderry

Wore what? Top, £25, Exhibit; jacket, £95, Topshop; jeans, £42, River Island; boots, £40, boutique in Italy; bag, £12, Primark.

Why? My look is very minimalistic. I prefer earthy tones, like greens and browns, as I think they suit me best.

Who? I like how Irish influencer Rosalyn Byrne incorporates bright colours into her look.

Monthly spend: £150-200

Dawn McIlwaine (48), stay-at-home mum, Newtownabbey

Wore what? Top, £8, H&M; jacket, £45, boots, £60, both Topshop; skirt, £36, bag, gift.

Why? I just do my own thing with my look — if I like something enough, I’ll buy it.

Who? I love how Lady Gaga experiments with fashion and has a bit of fun with her look.

Monthly spend: £200

Amanda Kelly (25), administrator, Belfast

Wore what? Dress, £32, bag, £25, both Topshop; shoes, £45, River Island.

Why? I’m quite casual. I like pairing dresses with boots, and I prefer darker colours.

Who? Vanessa Hudgens has a cute bohemian look.

Monthly spend: £60

Debbie Wright (53), pharmaceutical assembler, Belfast

Wore what? Top, £40, Warehouse; cardigan, £40, Topshop; trousers, £45, Oasis; shoes, £35, Next; bag, £250, Michael Kors.

Why? I would describe my style as classic, simple and timeless.

Who? I think Christine Lampard always looks stylish and well put together.

Monthly spend: £200

Paula Gilmore (23), cabin crew, Ballyclare

Wore what? Dress, £23, New Look; boots, £25, Exhibit; bag, £45, River Island.

Why? I would say my style is smart and feminine — I’m usually in a dress.

Who? Model Kelly Brook’s look is quirky but still fitted and stylish. I think she looks great.

Monthly spend: £150

Keeva Quinn (28), consultant, Belfast

Wore what? Top, £10, Miss Selfridge; jacket, £20, New Look; skirt, £20, bag, £15, both Stradivarius; shoes, £50, Converse.

Why? I would describe my style as dressy-casual and a little bit girly. I like wearing skirts and dresses with Converse.

Who? I follow NI influencer Elanna McGowan (ellepearls) on Instagram. I love how she looks so stylish and her outfits are always on trend.

Monthly spend: £150

Claire Watson (38), special needs assistant, Bangor

Wore what? Jumpsuit, £40, Miss Selfridge; shoes, £19.99, New Look.

Why? I’m quite quirky, so I like items that are a bit different and ‘out there’. I’m a big fan of animal prints and bold colours.

Who? Alexa Chung’s style is quirky and cool.

Monthly spend: £100