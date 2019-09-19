Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Hailey Bieber makes comfy stylish'

Hailey Baldwin (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Erin White (20), student, Banbridge

Wore what? Top, £10, Zara; jacket, £40, jeans, £15, bag, £20, all Topshop; shoes, £20, vintage Converse.

Why? I’m really into fashion, so I suppose I would say my look is trendy.

Who? Model Hailey Bieber makes comfy clothing look good.

Ruth Gamble (59), self-employed, Lisburn

Wore what? Blouse, £60, blazer, £150, jeans, £80, all Paparazzi of Lisburn; sunglasses, £10, shoes, £15, bag, £20, all from a boutique in Spain.

Why? I would describe my style as ‘smart casual’. I like to pair a dress or blazer with trainers.

Who? I think Sarah Jessica Parker’s style is classy.

Eibhin McKenna (20), student, Fermanagh

Wore what? Top, £19.99, Pull & Bear; jeans, £40, Topshop; boots, £19, bag, £7, both H&M.

Why? I work in retail so I’m always keeping up with the latest trends. I like flowing, bohemian pieces at the moment.

Who? Lily Collins wears such unique outfits. She’s so daring with her style.

Lily Collins (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Gosia Sosin (22), student, Belfast

Wore what? Jumper, £20, Zara; skirt, £15, New Look; boots, £20, H&M; bag, £20, Dunnes Stores.

Why? My style differs from day to day. I like to change between street and chic looks.

Who? Olivia Palermo styles herself so elegantly.

Olivia Palermo (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Jessica Smyth (21), student, Coleraine

Wore what? Top, £15, bag, £12, both Stradivarius; jacket, £13, skirt, £13, hat, £4, boots, £18, all Primark.

Why? My look is super relaxed and a little bit girly — but without all the pink.

Who? I like YouTuber Tanya Burr’s cool and casual style.

Chelsea Sessions (24), hairdresser, Belfast

Wore what? Top, £4, skirt, £13, bag, £7, all Primark; jacket, £35, TK Maxx; shoes, £55, Nike.

Why? I keep my style casual and comfy — so I’m likely pairing trainers with skirts or dresses.

Who? Influencer Chloe Adair is so stylish.

Keri Heatlie (37), account manager, Belfast

Wore what? Dress, £49, Warehouse; jacket, £320, All Saints; boots, £30, Carvela.

Why? My look could be described as ‘feminine with a slight edge’. I’m usually in a leather jacket.

Who? I love the likes of Sienna Miller and Kate Moss for their rock chick looks.

Sienna Miller (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

Amy Newell (22), unemployed, Belfast

Wore what? Dress, £25, H&M; coat, £40, Topshop; boots, £50, Dr Martens; bag, £350, A.P.C.

Why? I like to mix different patterns and textures to make my own unique look.

Who? Blogger Kate Spiers isn’t afraid to be different. I love her eccentric style.