Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I admire Rihanna's individualistic look'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Belfast city centre.

Hannah Lau (21), student, Newtownabbey

Hannah Lau

Wore what? Dress, £7, Topshop; coat, £75, ASOS; boots, £45, Office; bag, £15, Accessorize.

Why? I don’t really think about trends, I’ll just buy something if I like it. Overall though, I would describe my style as feminine.

Who? I follow the reality TV star Louise Thompson on Instagram and I love how she just wears whatever she wants.

Tina Mackin (21), sales assistant, Belfast

Tina Mackin

Wore what? Top, £4, sunglasses, £8, both H&M; jacket, £50, Oasis; jeans, £25, New Look; scarf, gift; boots, £25, Topshop.

Why? I would describe my style as dressy casual, but sometimes it’s more of a ‘rock chick’ look.

Who? I absolutely love how American singer and actress Taylor Momsen dresses for herself and nobody else.

Michelle Clarke (40), stay-at-home mum, Bangor

Michelle Clarke

Wore what? Jumper, £16.99, shoes, £25, both New Look; jacket, £55, Wallis; leggings, £3.99, Home Bargains; bag £35, Guess.

Why? My style could be described as very colourful. I’m obsessed with shoes, especially statement ones, and they have to be stilettos.

Who? I admire Rihanna for her individualistic look.

Orla Neeson (19), sales assistant, Belfast

Orla Neeson

Wore what? Dress, £35, jacket, £75, both River Island; shoes, £120, Dr Martens.

Why? My style is casual with an edge. I usually wear black with a touch of colour.

Who? Love Island star and social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague is so stylish.

Jenny Halligan (19), student, Bangor

Jenny Halligan

Wore what? Top, £6, bag, £10, both Primark; coat, £50, Next; jeans, £25, River Island; shoes, £70, Dr Martens.

Why? I’m a fashion student, so I prefer to have an interesting and edgy look. I’m not a ‘plain Jane’ at all.

Who? I love how Scottish blogger Molly McFarlane can put an outfit together that you’d never think of doing. She has a very unique look.

Catriona Clarke (21), student, Comber

Catriona Clarke

Wore what? Jumper, £20, M&S; coat, £20, Urban Outfitters; jeans, £20, H&M; sunglasses, £5, Fresh Garbage; shoes, £10, Primark.

Why? I would say my style is gothic but still a little bit playful.

Who? Pale Waves singer Heather-Baron Gracie is 100% my style icon.

Evangeline Benton (26), civil servant, Newcastle

Evangeline Benton

Wore what? Top, £15, boots, £30, both ASOS; jacket, £200, All Saints; trousers, £20, Nasty Gal; bag, £20, Monki.

Why? I have a casual, grungy look. I like different textures, prints and a pop of colour.

Who? Instagram influencer Bethan McCoy has a cool grunge look.

Amy Murtagh (25), legal associate, Moira

Amy Murtagh

Wore what? Dress, £30, coat, gift, both Zara; hat, gift, Accessorize; boots, £50, Office; bag, gift, Kate Spade.

Why? I’m quite girly. Winter is definitely my favourite season for fashion, it’s all just so cosy.

Who? Model Gigi Hadid’s style is fresh and classy.