Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I like Fearne Cotton’s individualistic look'
Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.
Ashling Kelly (31), legal contract manager, Belfast
Wore what? Top, £10, trousers, £29.99, shoes, £16.99, all Zara; jacket, £32, sunglasses, £14, both Topshop; bag, £80, brand in France.
Why? My style is very smart for work, but outside of that it’s relaxed and casual.
Who? I follow YouTuber Lydia Tomlinson on Instagram and I think her style is unreal. She always looks great.
Monthly spend: £300
Sarah Mackle (31), teacher, Banbridge
Wore what? Top, £30, Zara; skirt, £20, H&M; shoes, £50, Vans; bag, £75, Kate Spade.
Why? I’m usually in a skirt or a dress, so I would say my style is feminine. Being a mum, I tend to wear black because it’s practical and effortless.
Who? I’ve always loved Alexa Chung’s quirky look.
Monthly spend: £200
Katie Moore (23), student, Lurgan
Wore what? Dress, £15, top, £3, both Primark; jacket, £30, Debenhams; shoes, £60, Adidas.
Why? If I had to describe my style in two words, I would say quirky and colourful.
Who? I think singer Camila Cabello’s style is super fun.
Monthly spend: £200
Megan O’Donovan (25), teacher, Cork
Wore what? Top, £3, jacket, £25, shoes, £6, bag, £5, all Primark; skirt, £20, Boohoo.
Why? My look could be described as dressy-casual. I always say if I can find a bargain, I’m winning.
Who? I like how Suzanne Jackson wears a lot of affordable pieces — her style is so achievable for those with realistic budgets.
Monthly spend: £50-100
Anita Collins (50), cabin crew, Hillsborough
Wore what? Top, £49, shoes, £40, both M&S; jacket, £50, H&M; trousers, £38, Topshop; bag, £60, Longchamp.
Why? I would describe my look as smart-classic.
Who? Victoria Beckham — her style is simple and classy.
Monthly spend: £100-150
Nicola Johnston (18), student, Belfast
Wore what? Top, £12, jacket, £35, both Topshop; skirt, £15, PrettyLittleThing; shoes, £75, Nike; bag, £50, Mistress Rocks.
Why? My style is dressy-casual and a little bit quirky. I’ve been really into neutral tones recently.
Who? YouTuber Sophia Tuxford’s look is so trendy. I love how she styles bold pieces to make them more wearable.
Monthly spend: £400
Helen Heesom (41), marketing manager, Cheshire
Wore what? Dress, £25, ASOS; jacket, £150, H&M; boots, £60, Office; bag, £700, Mulberry.
Why? I’m very fashion-led, but I make sure I buy clothing that’s suitable for me — and that usually means practical pieces because I have four children.
Who? I like how individualistic Fearne Cotton’s look is.
Monthly spend: £200
Olivia Clarke (19), student, North Wales
Wore what? Dress, £12, Pretty Little Thing; jumper, £10, Zara; shoes, £12, bag, £5, both Primark.
Why? My style is inspired by beachy, bohemian looks. I’m quite girly too.
Who? I love YouTuber Summer McKeen’s style. It’s casual and colourful
Monthly spend: £80
