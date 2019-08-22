Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I like Fearne Cotton’s individualistic look'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Ashling Kelly (31), legal contract manager, Belfast

Ashling Kelly

Wore what? Top, £10, trousers, £29.99, shoes, £16.99, all Zara; jacket, £32, sunglasses, £14, both Topshop; bag, £80, brand in France.

Why? My style is very smart for work, but outside of that it’s relaxed and casual.

Who? I follow YouTuber Lydia Tomlinson on Instagram and I think her style is unreal. She always looks great.

Monthly spend: £300

Sarah Mackle (31), teacher, Banbridge

Sarah Mackle

Wore what? Top, £30, Zara; skirt, £20, H&M; shoes, £50, Vans; bag, £75, Kate Spade.

Why? I’m usually in a skirt or a dress, so I would say my style is feminine. Being a mum, I tend to wear black because it’s practical and effortless.

Who? I’ve always loved Alexa Chung’s quirky look.

Monthly spend: £200

Alexa Chung (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Katie Moore (23), student, Lurgan

Katie Moore

Wore what? Dress, £15, top, £3, both Primark; jacket, £30, Debenhams; shoes, £60, Adidas.

Why? If I had to describe my style in two words, I would say quirky and colourful.

Who? I think singer Camila Cabello’s style is super fun.

Monthly spend: £200

Megan O’Donovan (25), teacher, Cork

Megan O'Donovan

Wore what? Top, £3, jacket, £25, shoes, £6, bag, £5, all Primark; skirt, £20, Boohoo.

Why? My look could be described as dressy-casual. I always say if I can find a bargain, I’m winning.

Who? I like how Suzanne Jackson wears a lot of affordable pieces — her style is so achievable for those with realistic budgets.

Monthly spend: £50-100

Anita Collins (50), cabin crew, Hillsborough

Anita Collins

Wore what? Top, £49, shoes, £40, both M&S; jacket, £50, H&M; trousers, £38, Topshop; bag, £60, Longchamp.

Why? I would describe my look as smart-classic.

Who? Victoria Beckham — her style is simple and classy.

Monthly spend: £100-150

Victoria Beckham (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Nicola Johnston (18), student, Belfast

Nicola Johnston

Wore what? Top, £12, jacket, £35, both Topshop; skirt, £15, PrettyLittleThing; shoes, £75, Nike; bag, £50, Mistress Rocks.

Why? My style is dressy-casual and a little bit quirky. I’ve been really into neutral tones recently.

Who? YouTuber Sophia Tuxford’s look is so trendy. I love how she styles bold pieces to make them more wearable.

Monthly spend: £400

Helen Heesom (41), marketing manager, Cheshire

Helen Heesom

Wore what? Dress, £25, ASOS; jacket, £150, H&M; boots, £60, Office; bag, £700, Mulberry.

Why? I’m very fashion-led, but I make sure I buy clothing that’s suitable for me — and that usually means practical pieces because I have four children.

Who? I like how individualistic Fearne Cotton’s look is.

Monthly spend: £200

Olivia Clarke (19), student, North Wales

Olivia Clarke

Wore what? Dress, £12, Pretty Little Thing; jumper, £10, Zara; shoes, £12, bag, £5, both Primark.

Why? My style is inspired by beachy, bohemian looks. I’m quite girly too.

Who? I love YouTuber Summer McKeen’s style. It’s casual and colourful

Monthly spend: £80