Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I love Sienna Miller's boho look'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Lucia McCorry (20), student, Belfast

Wore what? Jumper, £20, New Look; coat, £61, ASOS; jeans, £20, Pull & Bear; shoes, £10, H&M; bag, gift, Accessorize.

Why? I get all my inspiration from Instagram, so I would say my look is simple and modern. I wear the same neutral colours on repeat because I find they’re much easier to style.

Who? I follow fashion influencer Thanya W on Instagram because I love her high street style. If I could have anyone’s wardrobe, I would have to choose hers.

Clare Kelleher (21), student, Belfast

Wore what? Dress, £13, bag, £8, both Primark; jacket, £25, Dunnes Stores; boots, £130, Dr Martens.

Why? I follow trends to keep my look up-to-date. I’d definitely describe my style as girly and I love floral prints.

Who? Cool FM’s Melissa Riddell can style an outfit in a way you’d never think of trying, which is so cool.

Clare Tiffany (43), solicitor, Portadown

Wore what? Dress, £60, Zara; jacket, £40, Dunnes Stores; boots, £40, H&M; bag, gift, Mulberry.

Why? My look is straight off the high street and quite feminine. I like wearing dresses and boots, and lots of colour.

Who? I like how Olivia Palermo mixes different patterns and textures. She has such a unique look.

Olivia Palermo (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for HugoBoss)

Sandra Dowling (50), trainee yoga teacher, Holywood

Wore what? Coat, £230, Scotch & Soda; top, £17, Dunnes Stores; trousers, £35, M&S; scarf, £20, Benetton; boots, £350, Thomas Patrick; bag, £120, Fossil.

Why? My look is traditional and smart. I don’t mind investing in nice accessories.

Who? Jennifer Aniston’s style is smart and classic.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

Claire Purdie (36), civil servant, Bangor

Wore what? Jumper, £10, bag, £25, both New Look; coat, £35, jeans, £13, both Primark; boots, £70.

Why? My style is classic and smart. I’m a ‘jeans and boots’ kind of girl.

Who? I think Sienna Miller always looks so well put together. I like her boho look in particular.

Sienna Miller (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Emily Hughes (24), PR executive, Sheffield

Wore what? Jumper, £10, Primark; jacket, £35, trousers, £20, both New Look; scarf, gift, Barbour; shoes, £130, Dr Martens; bag, £40, Mango.

Why? I like an effortless look that you can wear from day to night.

Who? I love how quirky Alexa Chung’s style is — and she makes it look so effortless to achieve.

Laura Maybin (22), dental nurse, Ballymena

Wore what? Top, £25, jacket, £50, both Zara; jeans, £42, River Island; boots, £50, Missguided; bag, £100, boutique in Portugal.

Why? I would describe my style as minimalistic. I tend to wear a lot of black or neutral colours.

Who? I follow NI fashion and beauty influencer Elanna McGowan on Instagram because I love her natural, simplistic style.

Natalie Bolton (34), hairdresser, Belfast

Wore what? Top, £9.99, coat, £20, both Zara; leather look leggings, £12.99, Pull & Bear; hat, £3, Primark; boots, £130, Dr Martens; bag, gift, Moschino.

Why? My style is casual, comfy and a little bit funky. I try to keep up with the trends as much as possible.

Who? I think social media influencer Lauren Pack is so stylish.