Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I love Vanessa Hudgens’s bohemian look'
Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.
Niamh Smylie (17), student, Banbridge
Wore what? Top, £30, vintage shop in Berlin; jacket, £10, bag, £3, both British Red Cross Vintage and Retro Belfast; trousers, £10, Next; shoes, £80, Nike (from Depop).
Why? I like to buy vintage and second-hand pieces because I prefer shopping sustainable fashion and because it saves me a lot of money.
Who? I love Vanessa Hudgens’s earthy, bohemian look.
Danielle Mullan (27), musician, Newcastle
Wore what? Dress, £39, top, £19, both Villa; sunglasses, £118, Ray-Ban; shoes, £79, bag, £69, both Kurt Geiger.
Why? My style is a little bit different, but still on trend.
Who? Alexa Chung has a unique, fashion-forward look.
Lorna Kyle (50), owner of Just Jemima mobile craft workshop, Castlerock
Wore what? Dress, £40, shop in Bordeaux; jacket, £100, Rino & Pelle; shoes, £70, Carvela; bag, £30, Guess.
Why? I would describe my style as timeless, floaty and a little bit bohemian. I tend to shop in a lot of charity shops and places like TK Maxx.
Who? Holly Willoughby always looks well put together.
Zoey Robinson (22), student, Banbridge
Wore what? Dress, £8, Primark; top, £4, PrettyLittleThing; jacket, £50, The North Face; shoes, £95, Magnum; bag, £80, Michael Kors.
Why? Comfort is key. It’s hard to find petite clothing, so I wear dresses and skirts a lot.
Who? I don’t really use social media or follow celebrity fashion, but I did see Hailey Bieber’s recent shoot with Vogue where she channelled Princess Diana — she looked so cool.
Trixy Obrador (28), nurse, Dundonald
Wore what? Top, £6, H&M;jacket, £25, Pull & Bear; skirt, £25, Zara; shoes, £40, Adidas; bag, £50, Guess.
Why? I would describe my look as very girly. I’m usually in a skirt and trainers or flats.
Who? Hailey Bieber is so fashionable.
Bronagh Moore (46), carer, Downpatrick
Wore what? Top, £20, cardigan, £15, jeans, £35, all New Look; shoes, £45, River Island; bag, gift, Gucci.
Why? I would describe my look as timeless and simple but chic.
Who? Jennifer Aniston looks just as good in jeans as she does in a red carpet outfit.
Tracey McIlwaine (55), retired, Ballymena
Wore what? Top, £15, jacket, £39.99, both DV8; jeans, £45, Topshop; shoes, £30, M&S; bag, gift.
Why? I suppose you could say my look is a little bit quirky. I tend to just buy and wear things I like.
Who? Blogger Nikki Garnett — she writes about ageless style.
Adina Monk (20), YouTuber, Bristol
Wore what? Jumper, £6, Primark; trousers, £36, bag, £20, both Topshop; hat, £20, Champion; shoes, £40, Nike.
Why? I have a relaxed, street style.
Who? Content creator Sherrie Webster wears anything she wants and looks so good.
