Belfast Fashion Spy: 'I love Vanessa Hudgens’s bohemian look'

Vanessa Hudgens (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes)

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Niamh Smylie (17), student, Banbridge

Niamh Smylie

Wore what? Top, £30, vintage shop in Berlin; jacket, £10, bag, £3, both British Red Cross Vintage and Retro Belfast; trousers, £10, Next; shoes, £80, Nike (from Depop).

Why? I like to buy vintage and second-hand pieces because I prefer shopping sustainable fashion and because it saves me a lot of money.

Who? I love Vanessa Hudgens’s earthy, bohemian look.

Danielle Mullan (27), musician, Newcastle

Danielle Mullan

Wore what? Dress, £39, top, £19, both Villa; sunglasses, £118, Ray-Ban; shoes, £79, bag, £69, both Kurt Geiger.

Why? My style is a little bit different, but still on trend.

Who? Alexa Chung has a unique, fashion-forward look.

Alexa Chung (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Lorna Kyle (50), owner of Just Jemima mobile craft workshop, Castlerock

Lorna Kyle

Wore what? Dress, £40, shop in Bordeaux; jacket, £100, Rino & Pelle; shoes, £70, Carvela; bag, £30, Guess.

Why? I would describe my style as timeless, floaty and a little bit bohemian. I tend to shop in a lot of charity shops and places like TK Maxx.

Who? Holly Willoughby always looks well put together.

Zoey Robinson (22), student, Banbridge

Zoey Robinson

Wore what? Dress, £8, Primark; top, £4, PrettyLittleThing; jacket, £50, The North Face; shoes, £95, Magnum; bag, £80, Michael Kors.

Why? Comfort is key. It’s hard to find petite clothing, so I wear dresses and skirts a lot.

Who? I don’t really use social media or follow celebrity fashion, but I did see Hailey Bieber’s recent shoot with Vogue where she channelled Princess Diana — she looked so cool.

Hailey Baldwin (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Levis)

Trixy Obrador (28), nurse, Dundonald

Trixy Obrador

Wore what? Top, £6, H&M;jacket, £25, Pull & Bear; skirt, £25, Zara; shoes, £40, Adidas; bag, £50, Guess.

Why? I would describe my look as very girly. I’m usually in a skirt and trainers or flats.

Who? Hailey Bieber is so fashionable.

Hailey Baldwin (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Koki Nagahama)

Bronagh Moore (46), carer, Downpatrick

Bronagh Moore

Wore what? Top, £20, cardigan, £15, jeans, £35, all New Look; shoes, £45, River Island; bag, gift, Gucci.

Why? I would describe my look as timeless and simple but chic.

Who? Jennifer Aniston looks just as good in jeans as she does in a red carpet outfit.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tracey McIlwaine (55), retired, Ballymena

Tracey McIlwaine

Wore what? Top, £15, jacket, £39.99, both DV8; jeans, £45, Topshop; shoes, £30, M&S; bag, gift.

Why? I suppose you could say my look is a little bit quirky. I tend to just buy and wear things I like.

Who? Blogger Nikki Garnett — she writes about ageless style.

Adina Monk (20), YouTuber, Bristol

Adina Monk

Wore what? Jumper, £6, Primark; trousers, £36, bag, £20, both Topshop; hat, £20, Champion; shoes, £40, Nike.

Why? I have a relaxed, street style.

Who? Content creator Sherrie Webster wears anything she wants and looks so good.