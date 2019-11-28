Belfast Fashion Spy: 'If I could have anyone’s wardrobe it would be Paloma Faith's'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Jessica Lyden (29), sales co-ordinator, Monaghan

Jessica Lyden

Wore what? Dress, £17, boots, £20, both Nasty Gal; coat, £35, Next; bag, £35, River Island.

Why? I would say my style is quite unique. It’s girly, but with an edge.

Who? My style is quite similar to Irish blogger Rosie Connolly’s. She’ll take a really feminine look and make it a little more edgy.

Sarah McCoy (20), student, Donegal

Sarah McCoy

Wore what? Jumper, £10, trousers, £13, both Primark; coat, £30, New Look; hat, £5, Dunnes Stores; shoes, £55, Converse; bag, £45, Dune at TK Maxx.

Why? I would say my style is smart casual. I prefer neutral and earthy tones on me, rather than anything too bold.

Who? Fashion blogger Louise Cooney is very stylish. She wears a lot of affordable pieces, which means it’s achievable for people on a budget.

Ciara Murray (20), student, Donegal

Ciara Murray

Wore what? Jumper, £13, Primark; jacket, £30, trousers, £35, both Stradivarius; hat, £12, Peacocks; shoes, £55, Converse.

Why? I can’t really define my style. I could dress really girly one day, then wear something super-relaxed the next day.

Who? I think model Gigi Hadid’s look is so chic and fresh.

Gigi Hadid (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Carly McCullagh (29), nurse, Belfast

Carly McCullagh

Wore what? Jumper, £25, jacket, £69; both Topshop; trousers, £45, bag, £30, both River Island; shoes, £75, Nike.

Why? I’m a new mummy, so I try to keep my style as practical as possible. I’d probably describe my look as smart casual, with lots of black and neutral tones.

Who? I like how Frankie Bridge’s style is obtainable because it’s straight off the high street.

Frankie Bridge (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Oasis Fashion)

Megan Williams (32), client manager, Carrickfergus

Megan Williams

Wore what? Dress, £38, ASOS; jacket, £55, Next; boots, £98, Moda in Pelle; bag, £120, Ted Baker.

Why? My look is very floaty and girly. I love a good floral print.

Who? Kate Middleton looks fabulous in everything. Her look is structured, and so perfect for her.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kim Bowman (47), claims handler, Dromara

Kim Bowman

Wore what? Dress, £25, F&F; coat, £79, Topshop; boots, £50, M&S; bag, gift, Mulberry.

Why? I always like to try to be a little bit quirky and different.

Who? If I could have anyone’s wardrobe it would have to be Paloma Faith’s. I love her bold, unique look.

Claire Breakey (29), sales team leader, Monaghan

Claire Breakey

Wore what? Dress, £20, Vera Moda; coat, £25, Primark; shoes, £130, Dr Martens; bag, gift from Bulgaria.

Why? My look is dressy casual. I wear dresses a lot and I’m always in my DMs.

Who? I like Dublin-based blogger Grace Mongey’s smart casual style.

Maria MacFarlane (23), personal shopper, Belfast

Maria MacFarlane

Wore what? Dress, £39, coat, £79, boots, £59, all Topshop.

Why? I would describe my style as colourful, but classy.

Who? Writer and blogger Chloe Plumstead wears statement looks that aren’t going out of fashion any time soon.