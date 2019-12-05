Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Katy Perry’s look is really unique'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Johanna Kerr (22), business service advisor, Belfast

Wore what? Jumper, £12, coat, £30, both New Look; skirt, £20, Dorothy Perkins; boots, £130, Dr Martens; bag, £150, Moschino.

Why? I like to buy pieces that are a little bit different or quirky. I wear my DMs with most outfits.

Who? The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims is so stylish. I love how she can put together an outfit that you’d never think of.

Monthly spend: £40

Carmen McCracken (28), hairdresser, Bangor

Wore what? Jumper, £20, Zara; coat, £150, Guess; trousers, £13, Primark; boots, £130, Dr Martens; bag, £20, River Island.

Why? I like things that are bright or fun — I wear a lot of bold prints and patterns.

Who? I think Katy Perry’s look is really unique.

Monthly spend: £100-150

Kerry Gourley (37), bank worker, Lisburn

Wore what? Top, £18, bag, £20, both New Look; jacket, £50, M&S; skirt, £13, Primark; boots, £30, F&F.

Why? I try to dress as practical as possible because I’m a mum. So, I would probably describe my style as dressy casual.

Who? Holly Willoughby is a super stylish mum.

Monthly spend: £100-200

Shannon Proctor (26), receptionist, Londonderry

Wore what? Dress, £14, Primark; jacket, £35, New Look; top, £14, boots, £80, both Topshop; bag, £40, River Island.

Why? My look is feminine and chic. I’m usually in a dress and a pair of boots.

Who? Kim Kardashian — she makes putting an outfit together look so effortless and she knows what complements her shape.

Monthly spend: £100

Jennifer Hopper (72), retired, Helen’s Bay

Wore what? Coat, £50, Dunnes Stores; jeans, £25, M&S; boots, gift; bag, £230, Marc Jacobs.

Why? My style could be described as classy and feminine.

Who? I don’t follow celebrity fashion for my own style, but I do appreciate how much effort Holly Willoughby puts into her look.

Monthly spend: £100

Lauren Naismith (22), care assistant, Belfast

Wore what? Jumper, £15, Topshop; coat, £35, Bershka; skirt, £15, New Look; hat, £12, Stradivarius; boots, £20, Pull & Bear.

Why? I lived in Spain for a while, so my look is heavily influenced by European style.

Who? French actress Marion Cotillard has a classic glam look.

Monthly spend: £30-40

Hannah Rouse (21), student nurse, Strabane

Wore what? Top, £15, H&M; coat, £40, skirt, £10, both New Look; boots, £45, River Island; bag, £5, Primark.

Why? If I see something I like enough, I’ll buy it. I do tend to go for pieces that would suit a smart casual look.

Who? I follow Derry fashion blogger Yasmin Robinson (@snazzyyazi) on Instagram and I just love how quirky her style is.

Monthly spend: £150

Zara Kirkwood (23), student, Lisburn

Wore what? Jumper, £20, H&M; skirt, £15, Stradivarius; hat, £40, Mint Velvet; boots, £60, Office; bag, gift, DKNY.

Why? My look changes by the day — it can be dressy or really casual. I wear a lot of black because it makes for an effortless but stylish look.

Who? Model Emma Louise Connolly’s style is sophisticated but still understated.

Monthly spend: £50 or less