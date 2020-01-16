Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Meghan Markle's style is smart and classy'

Meghan Markle is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Clare Treanor (28), fashion designer, Belfast

Clare Treanor

Wore what? Jumper, £20, vintage piece from Etsy; jeans, £40, boots, £40, both Topshop; bag, gift, Chanel.

Why? I would describe my look as a mix of vintage and modern. I’m a big fan of tailored pieces.

Who? YouTuber and blogger Victoria Magrath is so trendy. Her personality shines through her style.

Melissa Elliott (27), model, Belfast

Melissa Elliott

Wore what? Coat, £320, Anthropologie; blazer, £60, Monsoon; jeans, £35, boots, £22, both Topshop; necklaces, gifts, Lines & Current; bag, £155, Zohara.

Why? My style is classic and minimal, with tailored pieces and traditional colours.

Who? Belfast blogger Marianne Smyth’s style has a classic minimal vibe.

Robyn McNeilly (41), civil servant, Larne

Robyn McNeilly

Wore what? Top, £9.99, skirt, £22.99, boots, £19.99, all New Look; jacket, £60, Very; bag, £38, River Island.

Why? I try to keep my style simple but classy, with a touch of print or pattern. I’m loving leopard print at the moment.

Who? For me, Pippa O’Connor always gets it right — and she makes it look so effortless.

Karen Hanna (27), customer service, Dublin

Karen Hanna

Wore what? Dress, £20, Bershka; top, £5, bag, £5, both Primark; jacket, £10, H&M (sale); boots, £40, Stradivarius.

Why? I have a rock chick look, which means I tend to wear feminine dresses with black and leather.

Who? Fashion blogger Sammi Jefcoate is all about individuality. Her look is made up of lots of different styles.

Toni Steele (20), student, Ballymena

Toni Steele

Wore what? Dress, £23, top, £10, both New Look; jacket, £20, bag, £10, both Primark; shoes, £115, Dr Martens.

Why? I would describe my look as dressy casual with an edge. I’d say I prefer to wear darker colours.

Who? Olivia Culpo can take a classic look and make it fresh and modern.

Jemma Dougherty (34), senior nursing assistant, Glengormley

Jemma Dougherty

Wore what? Jumper, gift; jeans, £42, River Island; coat, £50, Dunnes Stores; boots, £80, Kurt Geiger; bag, £15, market in Spain.

Why? I’m a mum, so I try and dress as practically as I can. I’m usually wearing jeans and boots.

Who? I like Jennifer Aniston’s style because it’s clean, classic and understated.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

Lauren Backus (20), student, Ballymena

Lauren Backus

Wore what? Jumper, £10, Primark; jacket, £40, New Look; jeans, £40, bag, £20, both River Island; shoes, gift, Balenciaga.

Why? I tend to buy things that are a little bit out there and different from what everyone else is wearing.

Who? Michelle Keegan’s style is simple and casual but still looks well put together.

Michelle Keegan (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Aryana Motaghian (26), assistant manager, Newry

Aryana Motaghian

Wore what? Top, £10, Monsoon; coat, £30, F&F at Tesco; jeans, £35, Topshop; boots, £140, Dr Martens; bag, £15, New Look.

Why? I’m a ‘jeans and a nice top’ type of girl. My everyday style is casual and a little bit grunge, then it’s really dressy when I’m going out.

Who? I think Meghan Markle always looks fab. Her style is smart and classy. For a more daring and bold look, it has to be Rihanna.