Belfast Fashion Spy: 'NI fashion and beauty influencer Elanna McGowan is so stylish'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Stephanie Talamor (23), care assistant, Belfast

Stephanie Talamor

Wore what? Coat, £30, Dunnes Stores; top, £1, store in the Philippines; scarf, gift, Fendi; jeans, £45, Topshop; boots, £35, H&M; bag, £50, boutique in the Philippines.

Why? My overall look is classic. I love shopping from Zara especially.

Who? I think Kendall and Kylie Jenner are fabulous. Their looks are fresh and stylish.

Monthly spend: £300-400

(L-R) Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Kirsty Kelso (23), boutique manager, Portglenone

Kirsty Kelso

Wore what? Jumper, £38, coat, £79, both My Sister’s Closet; jeans, £42, Topshop; shoes, £120, Carvela.

Why? I would describe my style as dressy casual and super comfortable. I prefer wearing neutral tones and black because it looks smart and clean.

Who? Rosie Connolly’s style is so versatile. She wears a nice mix of affordable and designer pieces.

Monthly spend: £400

Kelita Hutchinson (23), student, Coleraine

Kelita Hutchinson

Wore what? Coat, £30, skirt, £20, both New Look; scarf, £10, Monsoon; boots, £45, River Island; bag, £40, Paperchase.

Why? My style is dressy casual, and comfort is key for me. I do dress a little bit more on the feminine side — I wear skirts and dresses all the time.

Who? NI fashion and beauty influencer Elanna McGowan is so stylish.

Monthly spend: £100

Daniela Simoes (22), cafe manager, Portadown

Daniela Simoes

Wore what? Top, £7.99, jacket, £25, boots, £20, all New Look; trousers, £30, Miss Glam; bag, £20, River Island.

Why? I keep my style simple and modern by wearing a lot of black and neutral colours.

Who? I love how Selena Gomez has her own individual style — she’s so chic.

Monthly spend: £200

Emily Sinclair (22), supervisor, Belfast

Emily Sinclair

Wore what? Jumper, £22, coat, £50, both Warehouse; jeans, £42, Oasis; boots, £43, TK Maxx; bag, £20, Dunnes Stores.

Why? I am so girly. I like to pair different textures in one look, for example, a big cosy jumper with leather trousers or a jacket.

Who? Model Emma Louise Connolly expresses herself through her style — I love that.

Monthly spend: £200

Stephanie Knipe (27), volunteer, Holywood

Stephanie Knipe

Wore what? Jacket, £6, scarf, £2, hat, £2, all Cancer Research charity shop; top, grandmother’s; jeans, £15, boots, £10, both Cotton On; bag, £75, Dune.

Why? I go thrift shopping because I like finding classic, original pieces. In terms of my style, I just wear whatever I like the look of.

Who? I think Scarlett Johansson always looks great.

Monthly spend: £80-100

Scarlett Johansson (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nilab Asifi (25), medical student, Belfast

Nilab Asifi

Wore what? Dress, £25, Mango; coat, £200, Hugo Boss; scarf, gift; boots, £40, Clarks; bag, £200, Ted Baker.

Why? My look is smart, classy and feminine, especially when I’m on placement or at work.

Who? I like smart feminine looks so I would say Emma Watson and Mila Kunis.

Monthly spend: £60-70

Mila Kunis (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sarah O’Hagan (23), receptionist, Londonderry

Sarah O’Hagan

Wore what? Jumper, £17, Collusion at ASOS; jacket, £59, Topshop; jeans, £20, vintage Levi’s; boots, £135, Dr Martens; bag, £15, The 1975 merchandise store.

Why? I like my look to be a little bit different from everyone else, so I’d probably describe my style as alternative. I wear a lot of black but usually with a pop of bold colour.

Who? I like Alexa Chung’s vintage-inspired look. I also think Stacey Dooley’s style is really cool and unique

Monthly spend: £100 plus