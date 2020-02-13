Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Rebecca McKinney mixes high street fashion with designer pieces'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Carole Kelly (64), retired, Jordanstown

Carole Kelly

Wore what? Dress, £15 (sale), River Island; jacket, £50, Warehouse; boots, £120. LK Bennett; bag, £130, DKNY.

Why? I keep my style as modern as possible while making sure it’s still age appropriate. I’m a big fan of bright colours.

Who? I think Vogue Williams has a beautiful sense of style.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Rebekah Burns (21), support worker, Belfast

Rebekah Burns

Wore what? Jumper, £5, bag, £10, both Octopus’s Garden; jeans, £20, boutique in Paris; jacket, gift; boots, £130, Dr Martens.

Why? I’m not sure how to describe my style. I like to shop in vintage shops because I’m trying to be more sustainable by avoiding fast fashion.

Who? I really like the collective style of the boyband Brockhampton. They have such a 90s vibe.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Claire McCarroll (40s), civil servant, Belfast

Claire McCarroll

Wore what? Poncho, £25, Belfast Christmas market; jeans, £20, M&S; boots, gift; bag, gift, Mulberry.

Why? I’m quite into vintage fashion, then I like to glam up on the weekends.

Who? I love Cat Deeley’s boho chic look. I’ve also always really liked Sienna Miller’s style.

Cat Deeley (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ursula O’Kane (50), accounts manager, Belfast

Ursula O’Kane

Wore what? Top, £25, jeans, £40, both Topshop; coat, £30, George at Asda; boots, £70, Schuh; bag, £60, Accessorize.

Why? My style is casual. I tend to just wear jeans and boots with a nice pop of colour.

Who? I like how Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney mixes high street fashion with designer pieces.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Roberta Carse (64), retired, Carrickfergus

Roberta Carse

Wore what? Jumpsuit, £19.99, Zara; coat, £340, Hobbs; shoes, £160, Rio Brazil; bag, £19.99, The Linen Green.

Why? I would describe my look as casual, comfy and modern. I prefer neutral tones because they’re fresh and effortless to style.

Who? Loose Women’s Jane Moore is really trendy.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Steph Harrison (37), office manager, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Steph Harrison

Wore what? Jacket, £60, ASOS; jeans, £40, Monki; hat, £7.99, New Look; boots, £180, Dr Martens; bag, gift, Ralph Lauren.

Why? I would say my look is quite quirky — I try to do my own thing.

Who? I follow blogger Lydia Rose (@fashioninflux) on Instagram because she shows how to style a variety of different looks.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Catherine O’Hara (23), legal secretary, Belfast

Catherine O’Hara

Wore what? Dress, £22, New Look; jacket, £60, River Island; boots, £160, Dr Martens; bag, £40, Fiorelli.

Why? My look is straight off the high street and very girly — I’ll usually wear a dress and boots.

Who? Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has a fun, bold look. I like Michelle Keegan’s feminine style too.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ruth Cole (54), administrator, Newcastle

Ruth Cole

Wore what? Dress, £22.50, boots, £49.99, both M&S; coat, £79, Topshop; bag, £39.99, TK Maxx.

Why? I keep up with the trends that are suitable for my age.

Who? I like Holly Willoughby’s style and her range with M&S. Her style is trendy and feminine.