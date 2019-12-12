Belfast Fashion Spy: 'Zoe Sugg is my ultimate style icon'

Rachel Dean checks out the style in Victoria Square, Belfast.

Lauren Fullerton (23), marketing executive, Belfast

Lauren Fullerton

Wore what? Top, £15, jeans, £40, both Topshop; coat, £70, M&S; scarf, gift; shoes, £30, ASOS; bag, £30, New Look.

Why? I do like to make an effort with my style, and I would probably describe it as ‘smart casual’.

Who? Irish blogger Niamh de Brun is so fashionable. I love her fresh, feminine style.

Monthly spend: £100 plus

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Trish Andino (25), dental nurse, Ballymena

Trish Andino

Wore what? Jumper, £30, boots, £20, both ASOS; coat, £60, Stradivarius; jeans, £35, Bershka; bag, £80, Kurt Geiger.

Why? I keep my style simple and classic. It’s easier to build an outfit with neutral tones, so I tend to buy pieces within that colour scheme.

Who? Belfast blogger Marianne Smyth (@smythsisters) has a simple but super-sleek look.

Monthly spend: £100 or less

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Charlene Sweeney (20), care assistant, Strabane

Charlene Sweeney

Wore what? Top, £35, River Island; coat, £50, leggings, £15, both PrettyLittleThing; shoes, £80, Tommy Hilfiger; bag, gift, Michael Kors.

Why? I would describe my style as dressy casual. I’m quite girly too. I love faux furs and glittery pieces.

Who? I follow YouTuber Jamie Genevieve on Instagram because I think her style is really different to mainstream fashion.

Monthly spend: £100

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Lauren McCaul (17), student, Newry

Lauren McCaul

Wore what? Blouse, £15, leggings, £13, both Pull & Bear; coat, £50, Miss Selfridge; hat, £15, Topshop; boots, £20, PrettyLittleThing; bag, £15, Stradivarius.

Why? I like my style to be a little different, so I don’t follow fashion trends or anything like that.

Who? I think social media influencer Emily Shak has such a unique dress sense.

Monthly spend: £50-100

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Amy Coey (29), health promotion specialist, Comber

Amy Coey

Wore what? Jumper, £10, Primark; coat, £100, M&S; skirt, £8, H&M; boots, £5, New Look (sale).

Why? I would say my style is quirky and straight off the high street. I like pieces that are just a little bit different and I like to mix plain with pattern.

Who? I’ve always liked Alexa Chung’s style because she doesn’t wear what everyone else is wearing and she’s not afraid to stand out.

Monthly spend: £20

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Katie Shields (26), childcare worker, Dundalk

Katie Shields

Wore what? Jumper, £20, coat, £50, skirt, £25, boots, £40, all New Look.

Why? I’m a big fan of autumnal colours at the moment. I’m usually in a skirt and boots, so my look could probably be described as feminine.

Who? YouTuber Zoe Sugg, better known as Zoella, is my ultimate style icon. I love her autumn/winter looks in particular.

Monthly spend: £50

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sharleen Wray (39), community development officer, Limavady

Sharleen Wray

Wore what? Jumper, £26, River Island; skirt, £8, Next; jacket, £270, ASOS; boots, £55, Bronx at ASOS; bag, gift, Louis Vuitton.

Why? I’m a little bit of a rock chick. My style is feminine but with an edge. I wear a lot of black, leather and patterns.

Who? Model Ashley Graham looks amazing in everything, and I think it’s great that she’s giving a voice to curvy women in regard to fashion and beauty.

Monthly spend: £100 plus

Ashley Graham (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Glamour)

Caoimhe McShane (17), student, Newry

Caoimhe McShane

Wore what? Jumper, £12, Primark; skirt, £25, Topshop; jacket, £25, boots, £35, New Look.

Why? I’m quite into sports, so my everyday style is casual and very simple.

Who? Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague’s style is fresh and trendy.

Monthly spend: £20-70