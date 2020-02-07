Belfast firm We Are Paradoxx shows off three-in-one Supernova hair gadget

We Are Paradoxx, led by Yolanda Cooper, developed the Supernova appliance, which can straighten, curl and create wavy hairstyles.

The company's products are stocked by retailers around the world, including Harvey Nichols, Saks Fifth Avenue and ASOS.

It received assistance of £150,000 from economic development agency Invest NI to help it create four new jobs, carry out research and development and find new markets.

Ms Cooper, who also founded the company, said: "Supernova has been manufactured locally by specialist engineers and each of our products is packaged using sustainable 90% plastic-free aluminium."