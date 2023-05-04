Belfast in the top 10 UK cities for second-hand shops

Cost of living crisis sees more and more canny customers opt for vintage and pre-loved clothes

Belfast has been ranked as the seventh best location in the UK for second-hand shopping, according to a new survey by Betway.

Sarah Elliott, owner of MASH, one of the many vintage clothing shops in Belfast, isn’t surprised the city made the top 10.

She said: “It would always be great to see more vintage shops.

“I don’t see any of the other vintage shops as competition, we all help each other out.

“If someone wants something in a particular size that I don’t have, I can recommend another shop, and others would do the same for me.”

MASH is situated in Smithfield in the city centre, an area becoming increasingly a location for second-hand stores — the more, the better, as far as Sarah is concerned.

Mash Vintage shop in Belfast - top 5 items for sale

“We aren’t on the main road, so a lot of people don’t realise we are actually here,” she added.

“It’s more people coming to the Sunflower (pub) or parking on the road, and they come in. But I will say, if someone comes in once, they tend to come back,

“Octopus Garden (another vintage shop) is moving in beside us, so there are great things coming into the area.

“Smithfeild was the main shopping area in Belfast in the Seventies.

“We are starting to see a bit more pull into the area and I think it would be brilliant if we kept seeing more people coming here.”

The cost-of-living crisis is leading to more demand for second-hand items.

Sarah Elliott in the doorway of MASH Vintage

Sarah explained: “I think there is some people that shop in Primark because that’s all they can afford, and that’s fine.

“But if you look at someone that is going to Zara to buy a jacket — jackets in Zara cost maybe £100, whereas our real leather jackets start at £45.

“I’m hoping more people are seeing that instead of buying a leather jacket out of Zara for £100, and it lasting you maybe a year or two, you can get a real leather jacket here for cheaper and it will last you a lifetime.”

Iain McCready, owner of Alchemy Vintage and Arts, believes second-hand clothing is much better quality than the “fast fashion” alternatives.

He pointed out: “When you look at something that’s a bit older, you can see that it is so much better made than the modern stuff.

“Even the stitching and the way it’s woven is so much more of a higher quality than the stuff you get now. The old stuff is built well and built to last.”

Items for sale at Alchemy Vintage and Arts

It’s also better for the environment, he added.

“It’s much more eco-friendly to shop vintage,” he said.

“If you think of all of the energy that was put into making that original garment, you don’t need to put anymore energy into it, you can just wear it as it is and stop that extra energy going into the environment.

“I sell a lot of military clothing, I have US Army clothes from WWII and the Vietnam War.

“They have stuck around 70 years, and I would say they will stick around for 70 more years to come.”

Y2K trends and TikTok thrifting has seen more young people shop second-hand.

Iain said: “You would like to think young people are looking at it from a planet point of view and they want to protect the environment by shopping second-hand.

“But I also think lots of young people are students and they might just be interested in it because they can get the clothes cheaper.

“The stuff here is a lot better quality than the Primark clothes.

“The quality is a different level because anything out of Primark is not made to last.

“Back in the day everything was made to last.”