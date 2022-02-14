Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl dons £10 second hand dress for Dublin trip in show of sustainability

Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl has donned a £10 secondhand dress she bought on fashion marketplace app Depop as she heads to Dublin for meetings on Monday.

The Alliance councillor is set to meet her Dublin counterpart, Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland of the Labour Party to discuss their shared interests and objectives over the course of two days.

And in line with a recent challenge, Kate shared she was buying nothing new in the month of February.

The politician last year told her Twitter followers she wanted to promote a monthly environmental challenge promoting the re-wearing of outfits, as well as borrowing and buying second-hand clothes. The challenge is set by Haru, an e-commerce site which helps charity shops to sell more profitable items online.

On Monday, Kate said on Twitter: "Off to visit the Lord Mayor of Dublin for two days of meetings / visits scheduled around our shared interests of art, drug & addiction services, environment & economy. And because this month’s environmental challenge is “nothing new” I’m off to see her in a £10 2nd hand Depop dress!

Kate also had with her a Compresso Cup, created by a Holywood-based Young Enterprise startup. The company has said they're passionate about ending single use plastic pollution through reusable and collapsible coffee cups.

The politician, who is expecting her second child, said in the past she's no stranger to second-hand fashion. As a teenager, she often bought preloved clothes from charity shops - something of which she was once ashamed but now says she wants to break the stigma. “I don’t want anyone to feel like I did, so I am keen to help remove this stigma – because there’s nothing to be ashamed about! Plus, it’s recycling - so you’re helping the planet. Really, second-hand buying should be celebrated," she said.

“I have always loved fashion; I think it’s a great form of self-expression and it always amazes me how wearing an outfit you feel nice in can lift your mood and confidence, but there are lots of things the fashion industry needs to do to improve the environmental impact it has," she said.

“I think promoting second-hand clothing is great because it’s giving clothes a second life and reducing the amount in landfills.”