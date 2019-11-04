Belfast-made 3-in-1 'Supernova' set to go stellar in world of hair care

A Belfast-based hair care company will launch a world first hair tool to the international market following a £2.25m investment from a range of sources including the man behind New Look.

We are Paradoxx, an organic beauty hair brand launched by Yolanda Cooper in March, will unveil its Supernova 3-in-1 product today.

It anticipates that the straightener, tong and wand in one will sell out, having already secured listings with retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Harvey Nichols and Asos.

Ms Cooper revealed the product was two years in development and would not have been possible without the support of Northern Irish Angels and Venture Capital Funds, as well as New Look owner Tom Singh.

"The initial backing from TechStart NI really opened the doors to some fantastic investors whose support we are so grateful for," she said.

"As well as a number of private investors, we have received backing through the Clarendon Fund Managers, and having Tom Singh come on board has really built momentum.

"Their belief in We are Paradoxx and Supernova has allowed me to realise my dream of establishing a successful local business."

Eleven specialist engineers from three Northern Ireland companies helped create the Supernova. Ms Cooper said: "Supernova is a completely transformative product that is unlike anything ever developed before, so designing and building it here in Belfast was a no-brainer.

"Nearly every hair tool in the world is made in China or Korea, but I found some incredible partners in BigSmall, Sensoteq and Cmass - all based within 10 minutes' drive of Belfast."

We are Paradoxx claims the new tool will bring a £1m boost to the local economy. Ms Cooper said its creation has generated research and development and manufacturing contracts worth over £750,000 and jobs at £250,000 in 2019 alone.

The company employs nine staff with "further recruitment expected imminently" as it plans to introduce new lines to its existing hair care range.

Ms Cooper said: "We will be adding to our hair care line and expanding beyond hair during 2020 with some incredibly powerful formulations that will make it easy for consumers to choose 'clean and green' without compromising on results."

Supernova is not the only first for the company. Its decision to use 90% plastic-free aluminium packaging has aligned itself with customers.

She added: "Whilst aluminium is more expensive, we felt it was the only truly sustainable option. Our products are also cruelty-free, vegan and incredibly high performing, so there is literally no compromise for the user."