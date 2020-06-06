Cool FM's Rebecca McKinney on recovering from life-threatening sepsis and how the experience changed her
Cool FM's breakfast show presenter Rebecca McKinney (33) tells Claire O'Boyle about her terrifying health scare, working from home and why lockdown has proved a blessing
Isolating at home through the coronavirus outbreak, radio presenter Rebecca McKinney is taking lockdown as a blessing. Because even before the extraordinary impact of the pandemic began to take its toll on the rest of us, her life had already been turned on its head.