Mark Lowry's haircut by fiancee Kathryn. "I think she will be sticking to her day job after lockdown!" he said.

Before and after pictures of Karl Brownlee from Carrickfergus

The coronavirus pandemic has forced barber shops and hairdressers across Northern Ireland temporarily close, leaving some of us with questionable quarantine cuts. Have you attempted an at home haircut? Send us your pictures to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk