Derry salon owner Sandra Atoge on helping women with hair loss: ‘I started researching because I had to find an answer for them. I couldn’t rest until I did’
A Ghanaian mum who took up hairdressing because she couldn’t find a salon in Derry to style her Afro hair is now helping women deal with hair conditions with special extensions
Jade Beecroft
After Sandra Atoge opened her own salon specialising in hair extensions, she had women from all backgrounds appealing to her for help — and their stories broke her heart.