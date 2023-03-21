Designer handbags worth £25k among items listed at luxury auction in Belfast

A range of designer luxury handbags are among the items being sold at Wilsons Auctions this month.

Bargain hunters could get their hands on designer bags by Hermès and Louis Vuitton for a fraction of the cost.

A 2022 Hermès Kelly Sellier 25 is listed among the items going under the hammer at the auction company which has proven its ability to sell everything and anything.

The framboise, sanguine calf leather bag is described as being in “as new” condition.

2022 HERMÈS KELLY SELLIER 25, FRAMBOISE/SANGUINE CALF LEATHER, 25X19X9CM, ORIGINAL INVOICE, DUSTBAG, BOX

The estimated price is £24,000 – £28,000.

The auction company, which offers the rarest and most sought-after styles from the biggest brands in the world, is also listing a Hermès Kelly 25 Togo leather bleu royal luxury bag with an estimated price of £20,000 – £25,000.

Other styles within the online luxury goods auction include a Balenciaga Giant Shoulder Bag, Bottega Veneta Medium Montaigne, Louis Vuitton Beverly Briefcase GM, Prada Large Soft Shopping Tote, Chanel Classic Double Flap 30, and a Hermès Birkin 30.

Organisers say even more items have still to be mentioned.

2022 HERMÈS KELLY 25, TOGO LEATHER BLEU ROYAL, 25X19X9CM, ORIGINAL INVOICE, RAIN COVER, DUSTBAG, BOX

Those wishing to snub the above offerings might be interested in snapping up a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière limited edition which has a much lower guide price of £3,500 to £4,000.

Organisers have pointed out that many of the handbags available are sold out in stores with long waiting lists for when shelves are restocked.

"Wilsons Auctions is an Associate Member of the Anti-Counterfeiting Group (ACG), which allows buyers to bid with confidence in the knowledge that all goods are confirmed as authentic,” the company said.

“Presented in a timed online auction bidding will start on Friday 24th March at 11am GMT.

"Potential bidders will have a lengthy window of opportunity to bid online before the auction closes at 11am GMT on Tuesday 28th March.

“The auction features a great range of over 100 lots from vendors including government agencies, and includes artwork, fine jewellery, luxury watches, a jet ski and more.”

LOUIS VUITTON KEEPALL BANDOULIÈRE LIMITED EDT. "COMIC-BOOK" 50, COATED CANVAS WHITE / MULTICOLOUR, 50X29X23CM

For shoppers in search of something different, a 76.2cm x 55.9cm framed Queen of Hearts by Mr Brainwash (Thierry Guetta) might appeal.

The guide price is listed as £4,000 – £6,000.

MR. BRAINWASH 'QUEEN OF HEARTS' 2022, 76.2 × 55.9 CM, CONDITION: NEW

Luxury goods auctioneer at Wilson’s Auctions’ Allan McKenzie said this month’s event has some great pieces for all bidders and buyers.

"The assortment of style and prices, from modern collaborations to the classic collections – you never know what will take your fancy!” he added.

A full list of items can be found online.