Dressed to drink outdoors... what the experts advise as NI pubs reopen

How to stay comfy in a beer garden in April

Layers of clothing and a big handbag to carry an extra blanket or scarf have been recommended by Northern Ireland fashion experts as beer gardens and outdoor dining reopen on Friday.

Many are also set to gather for al fresco dining, despite mixed weather predicted this weekend.

Fashion influencer Caoilfhionn McMonagle of Wear What Works said casual and comfortable clothing will be the order of the day.

"Everyone is excited to get on their outfits that have been locked away for the past few months but the more layers you have, the better," she said. "I'll be bringing a tote bag with an oversized jumper and jacket. After a few drinks, you might be shivering."

Ms McMonagle, who is from Londonderry but is now based in Edinburgh, said she has seen plenty of people sheltering under umbrellas after some hospitality resumed there on Monday.

"I'll be wearing jeans and jumpers but I'll be layering up so when I get to the beer garden or restaurant I'll still be wearing a nice outfit underneath. I also have oversized shirts I've picked up in charity shops that you can just fire it on over a dress," she said.

While she "can't wait" to get dressed up, Ms McMonagle said she thinks she will wait until indoor hospitality is more widely permitted. "I have picked up small block heels to wear and if you're wearing a dress, boots are still acceptable. I'm hoping for an umbrella in the beer garden but if not, it'll have to be something over the head for the rain."

Blogger and make-up artist Amy Savage said dining outside means you have to "have it all". "It could be warm and sunny one second and freezing the next," she said. "You can't beat skinny jeans, a blazer, a cami top from River Island and bright heels.

"You can take the blazer off and you still have a cami underneath, perfect for the beer garden, date night or drinks with the girls," she said. "Our feet will be really sore from wearing heels, you could also try heeled boots or a shacket. You have plenty of layers to take on and take off."

Blogger Gemma-Louise Bond said she will also be turning to layers. "I'm a huge fan of Zara body suits and vest tops. They not only help sculpt the body but also provide a lovely warm first layer," she said.

"A leather jacket is your best friend. They are stylish but also functional - you can pick up great faux versions in George at Asda at the moment so you don't need to spend a fortune."

And she had a word of advice for those who usually turn to a small handbag for convenience while out and about.

"Bigger-style basket bags are super stylish this season as seen on the Loewe runway. Pick up similar in Mango - perfect to store your jacket or blanket scarf in for when the air gets a bit chilly," she said.