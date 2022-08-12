Expert’s advice on hot weather office wear after BBC’s Enda McClafferty spotted in shorts

For TV viewers, little seemed amiss at the time. But a video that has gone viral on social media reveals all was not as it appeared when Enda McClafferty appeared on our TV screens this week.

The internet was abuzz yesterday after a clip appeared of BBC NI’s political editor Enda McClafferty presenting a report live while wearing shorts — out of camera shot, below his more familiar shirt, tie and blazer.

Mr McClafferty was recorded by a member of the public who spotted him presenting the report live outside their house.

The video was later shared to the website LadBible where it racked up thousands of views and was even picked up by the Daily Mail.

Yesterday the father of three said: “My secret is out there, I thought I was in the clear. I thought I could get away with wearing on the top half a suit, but on the bottom half a pair of shorts because it has been very warm over the course of the past week.

“Little did I know there was an eagle eyed householder not that far away with a camera phone to hand who raced out pretty quickly, snapped a shot of the television screen and then did a quick pan outside and caught me standing in my shorts, chino shorts.

“Lesson learned,” he told Radio Ulster.

There was some support from Sky News’ Ireland correspondent David Blevins, who replied: “Not gonna lie, my kids have a picture somewhere of me broadcasting in jacket and tie and PJs.”

But the video has triggered a debate about how to dress for work in uncomfortably hot weather.

Belfast fashion styling expert Samara Prentice, who has been a professional stylist for over four years and runs her own company said: “It’s important in a work place to ensure your style represents your business and employer.

“There are lots of ways we can be appropriate in the ways we dress other than wearing shorts.

“You would never be expected to have to wear a full shirt and tie in weather like this, but you can choose things like breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, things which are easy to wear and weather suiting for this moment in time.”

Samara, who says she has lots of male clients whom she helps style, believes striking the right balance in men’s fashion is difficult, and says there is a “huge need for men’s styling” in Northern Ireland, particularly when it comes to professional work outfits.

Despite some surprise over Mr McClafferty’s choice of wardrobe, Samara believes a man does not have to wear a suit to look professional.

“Men can wear really smart chinos, but they have to be the right length and well fitted, that’s really important,” she added.

“Things like collared shirts, but having fun with fabric, but obviously very casual T-shirts and vest tops are a no-no, and definitely no sandals. No toes in the work place.”

Mr McClafferty, who succeeded Mark Devenport as BBC NI’s political editor in December 2020, isn’t the first TV journalist to be spotted trying to keep their cool in the heat,

Last year the BBC News Channel’s Shaun Ley was spotted wearing shorts under the desk when presenting from Broadcasting House’s studio. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted his unusual attire when the camera panned around the studio.