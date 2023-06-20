FaceTherapy NI: Nurse opens aesthetics clinic complete with training academy

A registered nurse has opened a clinic in north Belfast for non-invasive cosmetic and beauty treatments.

Lisa Waring first started an aesthetics business in the utility room of her home but has now opened a dedicated premises, including a training academy, on Antrim Road.

She has created eight new jobs for FaceTherapy NI so far and plans to recruit another five people.

The business, which Ms Waring runs with her wife, Geri Duffy, has seven luxury treatment rooms and two training suites across three floors. The couple have renovated a 14-room Victorian-era building to house the new business.

Ms Waring worked as a nurse for nearly 20 years, including within the neurology department of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. Her title is now clinical director of FaceTherapy NI.

She said: “We have ambitious plans for our continued growth in the future, so it continues to be a very exciting time for FaceTherapy NI.”