Fashion that won’t cost the earth: NI style entrepreneurs on why sustainable chic is always on agenda
As part of the RE(act) festival, there will be a panel discussion with three local fashion female entrepreneurs. They all spoke to Arlene Harris
Arlene Harris
There is no getting away from the fact that action needs to be taken to protect the planet for future generations. And while world leaders convene at COP26 to discuss what measures can be taken, there are some changes the rest of us can make to do our bit for the environment.