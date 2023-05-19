From waste to wow: New Ulster University exhibit is a hit at Victoria Square

Quirky: Ulster University fashion students Holly Bell and Anna Finnis at the new Off-Cuts x Victoria Square exhibition

A new exhibit has been opened at Belfast’s Victoria Square by Ulster University (UU) students.

Off-Cuts x Victoria Square, on the lower ground mall of the shopping complex, is a collaborative project between textile art design and fashion students at UU in Belfast, luxury fashion manufacturer Alex Begg & Co in Scotland and social enterprise Nomad SLT.

Over the last few months, students from the university’s BA (Hons) in textile art, design and fashion and MSc in fashion and textile retail management courses have taken part in a series of practical workshops, upcycling fabric off-cuts from major fashion houses to design and make a range of quirky textile creations.

The project has utilised 8,000 metres of waste tape and yarn to create high-quality fashion pieces, interior and art items.

Some of the students’ work is on display at the exhibit, which will remain in situ in Victoria Square until the middle of next month.

Dean Liggett, fashion lecturer at UU, is inspired by the project and what it means for the future of the industry.

He said: “Sustainability is an increasingly important consideration for the fashion industry.

“It has been so heartening to see how passionately our students have approached this project, which fills us with hope that our next generation of fashion designers will lead the way in sustainable fashion practices.”

Lecturer in fashion and textile designs Maureen Collins said the project highlights important issues.

“The yarn used in this exhibition powerfully illustrates the challenges faced by the fashion industry and the fashion designers of the future,” she said.

“It also shows how, through collaborations like this with Victoria Square, we can repurpose waste materials to make something beautiful, giving a new lease of life to fabrics that would otherwise have gone to landfill.”

Victoria Square centre manager Michelle Greeves reinforced their commitment to showcasing local talent and topics.

She said: “We are passionate about using our public spaces in Victoria Square to provide a platform to showcase local, creative talent. We are proud to support UU fashion students in this project, which is one of many community-led initiatives we will be supporting this year.”

In addition to the exhibit, creations made as part of the Off-Cuts project will also feature in the Belfast School of Art’s BA Hons textile art, design and fashion final year fashion show.

The popular event takes place on June 1 at the new UU Belfast campus.

Tickets cost £15 and are available to purchase via the university’s website.