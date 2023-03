Outfit that would set you back £600 can be rented for four days for £70

Style: Cara Heaney in one of her most popular dresses for hire at her Newry shop Willow Designer Dress Hire

How many times have you bought an outfit, worn it once, posted it on social media then hid it away in the recesses of your wardrobe only to gather dust and never to see the light of day again?