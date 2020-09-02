Inspirational Belfast amputee model Bernadette Hagans new face of Kurt Geiger campaign

Fashion star: Bernadette Hagans with one of her trademark colourful prosthetic limbs

A Belfast woman who had her leg amputated through cancer is continuing her ascent in the modelling industry after being unveiled as one of the faces of a major fashion label campaign.

Bernadette Hagans (24) went through the trauma of losing the limb after being diagnosed in 2018.

She had to learn to walk again using a prosthetic limb.

But keen to embrace life as an amputee, the west Belfast woman signed a contact with London-based Zebedee Management, which specialises in models with disabilities.

Bernadette Hagans launching the new Kurt Geiger campaign - 'PEOPLE EMPOWERED'

Fast-forward two years, after booking campaigns with a leading sport brand and high street favourite Primark, she is now part of Kurt Geiger's People Empowered campaign.

The CLIC Sargent charity ambassador yesterday unveiled her new role on her Instagram page, which has almost 10,000 followers.

In an interview with the global brand, which is known for its footwear and handbags, Bernadette praised it for its inclusiveness.

"It's great when people like me get shown, because it doesn't happen too often," she said.

"I think it can show that different can look good, and that you can make the most of whatever sets you apart from the crowd."

She also recalled how she stayed positive after her diagnosis of synovial sarcoma, with doctors warning that her right leg would have to be removed in order to save her life.

"Everyone was always saying they thought it was going to hit me at some stage, but I just felt really lucky," she explained.

"I thought, okay, they're amputating my leg, but I've had my leg for 22 years. Some people are born without.

"I got to experience life with two legs and now I get to experience it with one.

"And yes, I got cancer, but I was being given a chance to live. Some people just get told they're terminal."

Bernadette revealed how her prosthetic leg has become part of her fashion aesthetic - one that she regularly changes with the help of a car wrapping firm.

"I said to them: 'If you can wrap a car, do you want to have a go at wrapping a prosthetic leg?'"

"They said: 'That sounds amazing! Come in, we want to try it.'" I've been changing the colour constantly ever since. Now there are people going into my hospital saying: 'That girl with the coloured leg - how do we get a leg like that? They've put them in touch with the same company and they've started wrapping legs for other people."