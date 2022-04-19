Irish Grand National: Armagh woman Clare Conlon claims first place in the style stakes

Stirring up a fuss: Clare Conlon from Armagh (middle), who was named Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa Most Stylish Lady at the Irish Grand National meeting at Fairyhouse yesterday. Credit: Andres Poveda

A Co Armagh woman was crowned Most Stylish Lady at the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Clare Conlon walked away with the sought-after title in front of a huge crowd in the parade ring yesterday.

She wore an orange and white lace dress from Never Fully Dressed, with an orange headpiece from Hats Hats Hats in Belfast and orange sparkle accessories from Zara.

Nina Carberry, Irish Grand National-winning jockey and champion of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, along with Gráinne Ross, managing director of sponsor Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa, selected Clare due to her interpretation of this year’s theme, ‘Vintage Sparkle’.

Clare was awarded a weekend getaway to Champagne, France. The prize includes an overnight in Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa, along with flights, transfers and three nights in a luxury hotel in Champagne, as well as being treated to a tour and tasting in the cellars of a premium Champagne house.

The two runners-up, Rita Doyle from Gorey in Co Wexford and Gemma McDonagh from Galway, will receive a spa day for two people at the tranquil Seoid Spa at Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa.

Carberry said: “It was wonderful to be in Fairyhouse today to choose the Most Stylish Lady. It was such a difficult decision choosing from the final ten ladies.

“The standard of style today was really high and the good weather brought out some great colour and headpieces, which was great to see.

“However, Clare really stood out to me with her take on the theme, Vintage Sparkle. Her outfit encapsulated the theme brilliantly for its mix of vintage lace and sparkle accessories.”

Lord Lariat provided local trainer Dermot McLoughlin with a second successive victory, a year after 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan caused a huge shock in the Easter Monday feature. Frontal Assault took second, with 11/2 favourite Gaillard Du Mesnil third.